Horoscope: June 14-20

Heather Zais

OVERVIEW: Switch things up if boredom has set in, including in relationships. Don’t fake it if you know in your heart that you should move on. Everyone reaches crossroads in life when it's time to make choices. It's a natural process. Soul mates are those at the same soul level as you. This can change as each evolves at their own pace. Plan any moves without a lot of fuss and feathers, it's inevitable. Adjust your comforts or needs to suit the situation. It all works out in the end. Energy is refocused in a practical direction by Thursday and a lot can get done by the weekend. Something fun or spontaneous can be enjoyed by all. Pick who goes where. 

ARIES: Hammer out details in private so everyone will feel comfortable with the position they take.

TAURUS: You pull a rabbit out of the hat when needed near or far. The right connections work out. 

GEMINI: Your words or presence has a profound affect on events that need your thumb on scale.

CANCER: Choices need to be made about control or power structure. This will matter over results.

LEO: You have the support of those who count. Discuss plans and how they will unfold all round.

VIRGO: Keep relationship matters private for now as each decides what they really want in life. 

LIBRA: Make choices regarding working from home or office. It would be fine to divide it equally.

SCORPIO: You will feel lucky knowing you have an edge when it comes to special deals. Agree. 

SAGITTARIUS: A united force or joint funds bring matters to a successful conclusion for you now. 

CAPRICORN: Opportunities open up for you to make use of your talents or expertise. Show them. 

AQUARIUS: You have power or control behind the scenes and this can translate into other gains. 

PISCES: Others seem unaware of those who stand with you as it in not public at the moment.

About the Author

Heather Zais has been a psychic since birth. She had a vision of her own future at the age of 11 that covered about 20 years of her life.

Heather has been involved in many missing persons cases and has diagnosed illnesses of over 100 people. She has taught and lectured in schools and colleges as well as at an institute in Germany. She has clients around the world. 

She resides in Kelowna, BC and does psychic and astrology readings in person, by phone or e-mail. She also does personal, relationship and past life charts as well as Tarot card, palm and tea reading. Heather is also a remote viewer, medium and dream analyst. Forward dreams to her for interpretation.

Phone for appointment: Heather at -250-868-9978 or e-mail [email protected] 



