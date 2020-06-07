158636
Horoscope: June 7-13

OVERVIEW: Discuss emotional matters to find common ground. Allow each other personal space to handle things their own way. Have an agenda laid out to tackle on Monday. Private words of encouragement will be appreciated. Let other matters ride if they are not time sensitive. Feelings need to find a level of comfort as choices will affect others; consider the weight of additional information. Stress levels will tell you when it's time to move on or shut things down. Some still don’t know what they want. Take a drive or plan a trip to consider options. Seek locations that uplift or inspire. Weddings or reunions are favoured on the weekend. It's nice. 

ARIES: Deals made between key players need to be kept private until funding or assets are secured.

TAURUS: Change of equipment or programs will make it easier to advance your goals or ambitions.

GEMINI: You can paint a picture that causes others to look in a different direction. It works for now. 

CANCER: Dreams or expectations will be different than the way things play connected to distance. 

LEO: Well placed or influential associates are willing to help where needed. Be willing to adjust.

VIRGO: Personal relationships are improved by heart-to-heart talks. Get the record straight, etc.

LIBRA: Check out anything that does not seem right for yourself or loved ones. Open other doors. 

SCORPIO: Certain looks passed between you and someone will relay a message without words. 

SAGITTARIUS: Secret locations become more important for you or associates. Plan to connect.

CAPRICORN: Follow your instincts when discussing how to more forward or proper steps to take. 

AQUARIUS: Some financial luck can manifest in unusual ways. Navigate necessary steps to gain. 

PISCES: Your words are hypnotic to those who count on your knowledge or expertise as a guide.

About the Author

Heather Zais has been a psychic since birth. She had a vision of her own future at the age of 11 that covered about 20 years of her life.

Heather has been involved in many missing persons cases and has diagnosed illnesses of over 100 people. She has taught and lectured in schools and colleges as well as at an institute in Germany. She has clients around the world. 

She resides in Kelowna, BC and does psychic and astrology readings in person, by phone or e-mail. She also does personal, relationship and past life charts as well as Tarot card, palm and tea reading. Heather is also a remote viewer, medium and dream analyst. Forward dreams to her for interpretation.

Phone for appointment: Heather at -250-868-9978 or e-mail [email protected] 



