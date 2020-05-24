156834
Horoscope: May 24-30

OVERVIEW: Assess feelings before laying out a plan of action as this will matter for the end game. Those who don’t like it can move on as there are others to take their place. Go for a drive to check out locations to work or live, etc. Settle into changes of routine or position. Consider input from everyone to follow a balanced agenda. Start fresh Monday. Some personal drama should be put off until later; don’t take it into traffic or the office as jealous feelings can simmer until issues are explained to everyone's satisfaction. Upsets were not intended as they occurred. A neutral person can calm and organize things. Spruce up environment or update equipment.

ARIES: Back and forth communications become a sorting process. Allow things to fall into place.

TAURUS: Play the cards you have up your sleeve and situations will settle into a proper order.

GEMINI: You can step forward into the spotlight as others want to know where you stand now. 

CANCER: Discuss your plans behind the scenes with those having the influence to help you.

LEO: You can count on those who think well of you and will give you added leeway or support. 

VIRGO: Your position is good so don’t rock the boat. The formulae seems to be working now. 

LIBRA: Check out places to holiday or move for yourself or those who need your assistance.

SCORPIO: Your poker face does the job when dealing with those who want to power trip you. 

SAGITTARIUS: Keep negotiations open and laid back. Business and personal areas benefit.

CAPRICORN: Work or career opportunity opens up for you. Show others your expertise, etc. 

AQUARIUS: Flirtations lead to choices of “your place or mine.” Add humour to conversations.

PISCES: Take action on your more aggressive plans now. Bring interested parties on board.

About the Author

Heather Zais has been a psychic since birth. She had a vision of her own future at the age of 11 that covered about 20 years of her life.

Heather has been involved in many missing persons cases and has diagnosed illnesses of over 100 people. She has taught and lectured in schools and colleges as well as at an institute in Germany. She has clients around the world. 

She resides in Kelowna, BC and does psychic and astrology readings in person, by phone or e-mail. She also does personal, relationship and past life charts as well as Tarot card, palm and tea reading. Heather is also a remote viewer, medium and dream analyst. Forward dreams to her for interpretation.

Phone for appointment: Heather at -250-868-9978 or e-mail [email protected] 



