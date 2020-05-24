Horoscope: May 24-30

Photo: Contributed

OVERVIEW: Assess feelings before laying out a plan of action as this will matter for the end game. Those who don’t like it can move on as there are others to take their place. Go for a drive to check out locations to work or live, etc. Settle into changes of routine or position. Consider input from everyone to follow a balanced agenda. Start fresh Monday. Some personal drama should be put off until later; don’t take it into traffic or the office as jealous feelings can simmer until issues are explained to everyone's satisfaction. Upsets were not intended as they occurred. A neutral person can calm and organize things. Spruce up environment or update equipment.

ARIES: Back and forth communications become a sorting process. Allow things to fall into place.

TAURUS: Play the cards you have up your sleeve and situations will settle into a proper order.

GEMINI: You can step forward into the spotlight as others want to know where you stand now.

CANCER: Discuss your plans behind the scenes with those having the influence to help you.

LEO: You can count on those who think well of you and will give you added leeway or support.

VIRGO: Your position is good so don’t rock the boat. The formulae seems to be working now.

LIBRA: Check out places to holiday or move for yourself or those who need your assistance.

SCORPIO: Your poker face does the job when dealing with those who want to power trip you.

SAGITTARIUS: Keep negotiations open and laid back. Business and personal areas benefit.

CAPRICORN: Work or career opportunity opens up for you. Show others your expertise, etc.

AQUARIUS: Flirtations lead to choices of “your place or mine.” Add humour to conversations.

PISCES: Take action on your more aggressive plans now. Bring interested parties on board.