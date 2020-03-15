Horoscope: March 15-21

Photo: globalcitizen.org

OVERVIEW:

Consolidate data or messages so they can be viewed quickly; this is important to the end game.

Discuss short cuts that can be cost-saving measures when all is said and done. Those wishing to move on to other things should take their stuff and go. Some need to sort out the emotional reasons for this.

Cross roads are reached and can’t be ignored. Those being pushed by circumstance need to deal with the changes that are occurring.

Temporary confinement may be necessary during transition. Check rules or regulations to see where you have support.

Discuss where everyone is headed. Secure a practical path in order to arrive on time.



ARIES: Step into a more open or leadership role. Others rely on your expertise or connections now.



TAURUS: Handle long-distance matters privately until you are able to talk about the details to others.



GEMINI: You can speak out with the knowledge that those who count will stand by or give backup.



CANCER: Formal or legal matters have an effect on your status, reputation or future path. Adjust.



LEO: Hold the line if others try to pull rank on you. The pecking order is shifting, so be aware of this.



VIRGO: Avoid spending too much on what looks like an opportunity. Let this pass for now. Be open.



LIBRA: Take care of pressing matters related to home or family. Navigate circumstances or move.



SCORPIO: What you say or do may be seen as a command of sorts. Explain the reasons you give.



SAGITTARIUS: Take care of papers or documents that will benefit you financially or in other ways.



CAPRICORN: Step into a role that suits your knowledge or experience. It will calm others easily.



AQUARIUS: Meetings behind closed doors bring important individuals together to compare notes.



PISCES: Present your ideas or plans in an unusual or entertaining manner. Others will enjoy it.