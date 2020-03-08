Horoscope: March. 8-14

Photo: Contributed

OVERVIEW: Those feeling out of sorts should get more sleep or stay home. Others around you don’t need to be put on edge by this. Do some soul searching to tune into where you should be placing your focus. Balance needs with wants. Flirtations can create a fun distraction if you have time on your hands. This works like a catalyst for change where needed; move on. The full moon on Monday adds some emotional pickiness that is followed by Mercury resuming forward motion so choices can be made. Take the high road in any settlements in order to limit any backlash. Friday the 13th is lucky. Plan trips or an escape from pressure anyway.

ARIES: You can say what others want to hear and they agree to come on board with some of it.

TAURUS: Update your appearance or wardrobe and you will get a favourable response. Smile.

GEMINI: Behind the scenes relationships can become a distraction as you adjust certain matters.

CANCER: Unusual relationships allow you to step out of your comfort zone. Plan to get together.

LEO: Take a chance as you have added luck this week. There could be extra income or perks.

VIRGO: Travel could be to strange or unique destinations if you are willing to check them out.

LIBRA: Keep certain matters private until you know who is connected to them or in charge, etc.

SCORPIO: Look deeper into relationships before taking the next step or moving in together.

SAGITTARIUS: Wheel and deal on home or property matters. Ease into agreements that suit.

CAPRICORN: You can plan or direct others on what they should do as you have the expertise.

AQUARIUS: Finances can be increased in unexpected ways. Follow your instincts to the gains.

PISCES: Your association to influential individuals will boost your own status or business, etc.