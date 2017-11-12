46018
Horoscope: Nov. 12-18

Overview:

Mixed feelings and emotions need time to settle before major decisions are made. Intervention from the right people will be helpful. Reconsider future directions.

Be charming and easy going Monday. It would be nice to bring coffee and goodies for everyone.

Let others have their say to clear any doubts. Pin down facts or evidence as games are being played. Compare notes or messaging to catch them at it.

Remove rose-coloured glasses with relationships; see them in their true light.

Egos are causing certain personalities to act out. Pace action or reaction now. The Scorpio new moon adds intensity to all matter, take responsibility or stand your ground. Be still.

ARIES: Much discussion revolves around finances or assets. Get everyone on the same page for now.

TAURUS: New moon highlights relationships. Decide what path this will take into the future or the end.

GEMINI: You need to clarify where you want to be or how much you want to do. Upgrade or change.

CANCER: Added focus on your personal life can sidetrack you from other areas of concern. Socialize.

LEO: Luck is close to home or family. Revisit plans affecting residence of yourself or others. Decide.

VIRGO: Talks conclude with beneficial results or arrangements. Keep some of the details private.

LIBRA: New or renewed sources of income can be a bright spot for you or those who share benefits.

SCORPIO: You stand out among others as your popularity is on the rise. Be willing to hold the reins.

SAGITTARIUS: Behind-the-scenes talks have beneficial results, making you feel renewed or free.

CAPRICORN: Those in authority or positions of power shine on you. Compare ideologies or plans.

AQUARIUS: You can be crowned or applauded on some level. Others see your value; status rises.

PISCES: You make gains or travel on someone else’s dime. Perks or other gains come easily now.

About the Author

Heather Zais has been a psychic since birth. She had a vision of her own future at the age of 11 that covered about 20 years of her life.

Heather has been involved in many missing persons cases and has diagnosed illnesses of over 100 people. She has taught and lectured in schools and colleges as well as at an institute in Germany. She has clients around the world. 

She resides in Kelowna, BC and does psychic and astrology readings in person, by phone or e-mail. She also does personal, relationship and past life charts as well as Tarot card, palm and tea reading. Heather is also a remote viewer, medium and dream analyst. Forward dreams to her for interpretation.

Phone for appointment: Heather at 250.861.6774 or e-mail [email protected].

 



