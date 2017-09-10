Horoscope: Sept 10-16

Photo: msn.com

Those feeling pressured need to consider or accept a softer approach. This brings greater success in the long run as some situations need more time.

It's hard to make people let go of what they feel entitled to, but corrections can be made. Stick with relationships or associates where there is some degree of trust or security.

Those needing to move on should do so without the usual fanfare; it been heading that way for awhile.

Make gracious concessions. Save face or pick up the cheque. Travel mixes business with pleasure.

There is a spark in the air motivating action on various levels. Minds are sharp pulling plans together in an efficient manner. Coordinate similar activities.



ARIES: Approach others in a friendly, low-key manner if you want them to work with your agenda now.



TAURUS: You work hard to get past blocks or delays. Others take notice of how you are pulling this off.



GEMINI: Serious talks have an effect on the future of relationships, personal or business. Discuss rules.



CANCER: Compare your responsibilities and compensation. Others may not agree with any settlements.



LEO: Put the brakes on your generosity or others will expect more. You need to focus on your income.



VIRGO: You speak your mind or take action on your agenda. Push past delays or other interferences.



LIBRA: Serious or established individuals will be helpful if you discuss your future plans with them now.



SCORPIO: You have more clout behind the scenes than you think. You can still gain from past agendas.



SAGITTARIUS: Be willing to be the one in charge if that is what is needed. You have the ability to lead.



CAPRICORN: Hold the line or make others do it. This will work out best for all involved. Get together.



AQUARIUS: You have support from the past or solid individuals. Stay on message. Organize papers.



PISCES: You speak and others listen. You have the ability to influence others status or reputations.