Horoscope: Sept. 3-9

Overview for all signs:

Rapid communications back and forth will help to line up a target-based agenda; fill in the blanks on the fly.

This is an action week with many expecting results they can count on. Put emotions aside and consider what will benefit the many. Ideas that are too far out should be put on the shelf for later.

Mercury resumes forward motion Tuesday. This will shift gears allowing matters to go ahead. It helps to steady emotional swings under the influence of the full moon in dramatic Pisces.

Be charming and speak softly to have greater influence. Connect romantically or make up with someone you really care about.

Seek success or a power position. Let things settle out a bit.

ARIES: Keep meetings private for now until there is something worth presenting to others. It will matter.

TAURUS: You have support of the silent kind. This will work for your larger agenda down the road. Deal.

GEMINI: You can be a master illusionist convincing others of what you say or appear to be. Take a stand.

CANCER: Much communication goes on behind the scenes. The full moon in Pisces enhances dramas.

LEO: Check the fine print before signing anything. Look at the actual value of items or any investments.

VIRGO: Don’t assume that you know what others are thinking or feeling. Seek a deeper clarification.

LIBRA: You can smile knowing you are included in the inner circle of those who actually have influence.

SCORPIO: You make dramatic statements that shift focus or base of power affecting all involved now.

SAGITTARIUS: Deal with spiritual matters or the unusual. This can be in personal or business areas.

CAPRICORN: You are given the heads up one way or another as you can see whats really going on.

AQUARIUS: You benefit from others or make gains from being connected to their finances or assets.

PISCES: You are like a magical as you attract attention or loyalty from those who count to you most.

About the Author

Heather Zais has been a psychic since birth. She had a vision of her own future at the age of 11 that covered about 20 years of her life.

Heather has been involved in many missing persons cases and has diagnosed illnesses of over 100 people. She has taught and lectured in schools and colleges as well as at an institute in Germany. She has clients around the world. 

She resides in Kelowna, BC and does psychic and astrology readings in person, by phone or e-mail. She also does personal, relationship and past life charts as well as Tarot card, palm and tea reading. Heather is also a remote viewer, medium and dream analyst. Forward dreams to her for interpretation.

Phone for appointment: Heather at 250.861.6774 or e-mail [email protected].

 



