Horoscope: June 25-July 1

Overview for all signs:

Allow more time with matters you would rather push. Circumstances cause delays as others are undecided about their involvement or what they expect.

Some will be coerced into taking a stand one way of the other; it's show and tell.

Those with charming words lay out a path that can be win win on all sides. Sift through the smoke and mirrors to get to the bed rock.

Creative talents will be showcased and can be a nice distraction. The urge to race should be harnessed into productive activity instead of a challenge. Behind the scenes plotting goes on trying to hide secrets. Some move.

Look at the practical side of all the issues and find the common ground; there is some.

ARIES: Pull strings when it comes to making decisions on home, property or base of operations for all.

TAURUS: Take the lead near or far. You have the ability or connections to influence how events unfold.

GEMINI: Discussions regarding finances or assets will need input from those who have power over it.

CANCER: Explain your needs or expectations at length to those who can do something about them.

LEO: Behind the scenes matters need attention. Tests, treatment or surgery is optional. Discuss this.

VIRGO: Make concessions in areas that fit your needs. All involved have their own agenda with this.

LIBRA: Ease into duties or responsibilities as you don’t have to prove anything. Assess best location.

SCORPIO: You have the leverage to make private deals that would benefit all involved. Arrange data.

SAGITTARIUS: Sell or convert where you can. Deal with the past or what has run its course for now.

CAPRICORN: Negotiate positions with those in power or authority. There seems to be a better deal.

AQUARIUS: You have power behind the scenes near or far. Get things moving in the right direction.

PISCES: You have aces up your sleeve that you can play when the time is right. Follow your agenda.

About the Author

Heather Zais has been a psychic since birth. She had a vision of her own future at the age of 11 that covered about 20 years of her life.

Heather has been involved in many missing persons cases and has diagnosed illnesses of over 100 people. She has taught and lectured in schools and colleges as well as at an institute in Germany. She has clients around the world. 

She resides in Kelowna, BC and does psychic and astrology readings in person, by phone or e-mail. She also does personal, relationship and past life charts as well as Tarot card, palm and tea reading. Heather is also a remote viewer, medium and dream analyst. Forward dreams to her for interpretation.

Phone for appointment: Heather at 250.861.6774 or e-mail [email protected].

 



