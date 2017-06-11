42598
Heather-s-Horoscope

Horoscope: June 11-17

- | Story: 199155

Overview for all signs:

Those with obsessive, compulsive thoughts should keep these to themselves for now as circumstances changes.

New information sheds light on related matters. This allows a feeling of optimism to return.

Make use of covert or privileged connections that give you the inside track. Separate truth from alternate facts as there is some fudging; follow gut feelings. 

There is a transition of sorts. Responsibilities change for some by choice or not. In any case, it looks final.

Strings are pulled behind the scenes to bring this about while avoiding arguments across the isle of battling with strong egos.

Pause and reset goals or the path you will take to reach them in the future.

ARIES: Chats in private will bring others on board with you in an anonymous way. It works out better.

TAURUS: You make progress with work and finances. Navigate obstacles or restrictions to get ahead.

GEMINI: You shuffle the financial deck to allow for spending in areas that you feel are more deserving.

CANCER: Behind-the-scenes plans or meetings will affect residence, job or location. Choice is limited.

LEO: Speculative thoughts carry you over the rainbow. Make sure there is real, grounded support.

VIRGO: Classification will have some effect on your status or position. Discuss this in person to gain.

LIBRA: You benefit from travel or moves, near or far. Connect with your past or alternate locations.

SCORPIO: Others show their support for you and are willing to fund your plans or projects. Compare.

SAGITTARIUS: You benefit from mate or partnership matters. Finalize any related papers or sign them.

CAPRICORN: Others view you as a leader even if you don’t have the official title. It works for all now.

AQUARIUS: You gain from those who have been there for you in the past. Negotiate special terms.

PISCES: Visit those in seclusion or out of sight in some way. Serious, long-term plans are discussed.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Heather's Horoscope articles

42168
About the Author

Heather Zais has been a psychic since birth. She had a vision of her own future at the age of 11 that covered about 20 years of her life.

Heather has been involved in many missing persons cases and has diagnosed illnesses of over 100 people. She has taught and lectured in schools and colleges as well as at an institute in Germany. She has clients around the world. 

She resides in Kelowna, BC and does psychic and astrology readings in person, by phone or e-mail. She also does personal, relationship and past life charts as well as Tarot card, palm and tea reading. Heather is also a remote viewer, medium and dream analyst. Forward dreams to her for interpretation.

Phone for appointment: Heather at 250.861.6774 or e-mail [email protected].

 



40977
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories