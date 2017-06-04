Horoscope: June 4-10

Photo: Inquinte.ca

Take time for sober second thought in this full-moon week.

The way words are strung together will be important to how events play out; clear any misunderstandings. Some previous impressions will turn out to be incorrect, so delayed action on them works in everyone's favour.



Key individuals should compare notes before information is made public.

Financial negotiations continue and need to be worked around. In any case, most are optimistic about the progress that has been made so far.

Make an effort to meet in person. Some are still obsessed with their own agenda even if it does not match reality.

The weekend highlight love, romance or related events. Enjoy.



ARIES: Bright ideas can be turned into money-making projects. Get others on the band wagon with you.



TAURUS: Buy yourself some time so you can pull things together. Manoeuvre around any obstacles, etc.



GEMINI: You do your best to be convincing in ways that others expect. Corrections can be made later.



CANCER: Negotiations go on in private. Nail down what you can while the rest remains up in the air.



LEO: Tap associates who have the right connections or influence to assist you with your plans.



VIRGO: Double check that others follow through on their promises. Status or residence is discussed.



LIBRA: Take time out or leave town. Keep some of your agenda private; it will be important for now.



SCORPIO: The full moon highlights your finances and assets. Convert or liquidate what you should.



SAGITTARIUS: Your sense of duty is strong and others count on that. Special arrangements work out.



CAPRICORN: Others show support for you in tangible ways. Keep most of this to yourself, if you can.



AQUARIUS: You have luck with home or property matters. Make changes or alterations that suit you.