Heather-s-Horoscope

Horoscope: May 21-27

Words can be seen as a challenge by those who already have a chip on their shoulder.

Monday is a power day when decisions are made; resistance is there, but maintain a sense of propriety to avoid losing ground.

Open dialogue in a more casual manner to smooth things over on various levels. Hissy fits are not good for business no matter how you see the end game playing out.

Egos drive personal ambitions. Competitions become manipulative to some degree as those with strong, progressive natures try to hang on to what they see as theirs.

The new moon provides a different platform to gain agreements. Meet in person. Promises are discussed or made.

ARIES: Look at the realities of your position now. It seems like a change or revamp is called for. It's timely.

TAURUS: Fine tune your financial situation to better represent your basic ambitions. Purge or sell things.

GEMINI: Your skill with words may be called upon to break a deadlock or work up a better plan all round.

CANCER: Silence is golden until you see where you fit in with the other players. Positions are changed.

LEO: You have the ear of powerful or influential individuals. Find common ground with them to advance.

VIRGO: Don’t overshoot the mark with your expectations of others; they have to work around limitations.

LIBRA: Work out a agreement with mate or partners over who owns what or has control over the assets.

SCORPIO: Lay out the rules regarding austerity measures. Others may object. There are ultimate gains.

SAGITTARIUS: Take a serious look at others' agendas before assessing your own level of involvement.

CAPRICORN: Others look to you for leadership even from behind the scenes adding a sense of security.

AQUARIUS: Open things up on one level while keeping your hands on the reins elsewhere. Multi-task.

PISCES: Those jealous of you show their true colours in revealing ways. Don’t be drawn into the drama.

About the Author

Heather Zais has been a psychic since birth. She had a vision of her own future at the age of 11 that covered about 20 years of her life.

Heather has been involved in many missing persons cases and has diagnosed illnesses of over 100 people. She has taught and lectured in schools and colleges as well as at an institute in Germany. She has clients around the world. 

She resides in Kelowna, BC and does psychic and astrology readings in person, by phone or e-mail. She also does personal, relationship and past life charts as well as Tarot card, palm and tea reading. Heather is also a remote viewer, medium and dream analyst. Forward dreams to her for interpretation.

Phone for appointment: Heather at 250.861.6774 or e-mail [email protected].

 



