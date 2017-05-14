41367
Horoscope: May 14-20

Overview for all signs:

Compare alternate facts with what we know to be real ones; there are those who like to spin for advantage on some level.

Take a look at things from a fresh perspective as there is a solution to every problem. Be innovative.

Associates have worthy ideas that should be considered. Brilliant minds compare notes and choose some of the best ideas to act on.

Determination helps move agendas forward, overcoming objections. Delegate responsibilities to those with the time to take care of them; avoid burnout.

Some are in conflict over expectations or what they believe in; separate from that.

Rely on experience as a guide. Relax rules to achieve greater harmony.

ARIES: Your ability to manoeuvre creates a win-win situation for all involved. Arrange funding to match it.

TAURUS: You apply subtle pressure for changes that you feel would be profitable for all those involved.

GEMINI: Power grabs behind the scenes play out in strange ways as others get into the mix now. Wait.

CANCER: Career, home or base of operations are affected by the influence of others. Negotiate terms.

LEO: Holidays or trips can be like a dream come true. Unusual circumstance enhance your expectations.

VIRGO: Others do their best on your behalf. Alternate resources can be tapped to bring desired results.

LIBRA: Relationships reach a point of review in personal or business areas. Assess the pros and cons.

SCORPIO: Changes occur that release you from certain rules or patters. Act as an independent agent.

SAGITTARIUS: You are lucky this week in most areas. Approach things from different points of view.

CAPRICORN: Stay on a secure path even though some of the procedures change. You get real results.

AQUARIUS: Speak out near or far. There could be a connection to the past that would benefit you now.

PISCES: Financial arrangements work in your favour as others need you more than they expected to.

About the Author

Heather Zais has been a psychic since birth. She had a vision of her own future at the age of 11 that covered about 20 years of her life.

Heather has been involved in many missing persons cases and has diagnosed illnesses of over 100 people. She has taught and lectured in schools and colleges as well as at an institute in Germany. She has clients around the world. 

She resides in Kelowna, BC and does psychic and astrology readings in person, by phone or e-mail. She also does personal, relationship and past life charts as well as Tarot card, palm and tea reading. Heather is also a remote viewer, medium and dream analyst. Forward dreams to her for interpretation.

Phone for appointment: Heather at 250.861.6774 or e-mail [email protected].

 



