Heather-s-Horoscope

Horoscope: May 7-13

Get up and out of the gate early as the week begins; there are situations that can’t wait.

Harness emotions to put them to good use. Certain individuals like to push boundaries and may need to be reined in, ready or not. Words or statements need to be packaged carefully without grinding the details.

Pull together plans that are progressive with a likelihood of success. Others will come on board after they see the personal benefits for themselves. Special equipment would be an added bonus, especially in the area of communications.

The full moon in Scorpio adds intensity to emotions with a focus on secrets, clarify them. Leave the scenes of get out of town. Cool it.

ARIES: Closed-door meetings allow time to come up with an alternate plan that others would accept.

TAURUS: An inside tip or private message empowers or brings solutions to problems. Alter position.

GEMINI: Your ability to sway others goes into high gear as you pull out all the stops. Investigate it.

CANCER: Communications from key individuals help to provide some clarity to what was suspected.

LEO: Avoid disclosure as long as you can when others pry into your affairs. Stall as they move on.

VIRGO: Seek help or backing from unusual or forgotten sources. Make use of secured channels.

LIBRA: Discuss major moves affecting you or others that seem to be overdue. Results are good.

SCORPIO: You have access to private resources and connections that help your agenda. Straddle.

SAGITTARIUS: Powerful individuals show their solidarity with you now. Speak freely off the grid.

CAPRICORN: Others notice your strength and determination to move things in a positive direction.

AQUARIUS: Consider travel or other locations that would be more suitable to your ambitious plans.

PISCES: Involvement with associates may need to be carried on over distance with those on site.

About the Author

Heather Zais has been a psychic since birth. She had a vision of her own future at the age of 11 that covered about 20 years of her life.

Heather has been involved in many missing persons cases and has diagnosed illnesses of over 100 people. She has taught and lectured in schools and colleges as well as at an institute in Germany. She has clients around the world. 

She resides in Kelowna, BC and does psychic and astrology readings in person, by phone or e-mail. She also does personal, relationship and past life charts as well as Tarot card, palm and tea reading. Heather is also a remote viewer, medium and dream analyst. Forward dreams to her for interpretation.

Phone for appointment: Heather at 250.861.6774 or e-mail [email protected].

 



