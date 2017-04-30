Horoscope: April 30-May 6

Photo: Pixabay

Overview for all signs:



Look for change of direction, recovery or plans to move ahead by midweek as Mercury resumes forward motion.

There is a feeling in the air of things easing in most areas; spirits are lifted.

Make use of positive negotiations that benefit both sides. Adjust to changing circumstances that are more progressive. Clear up any misunderstandings. Resentments can be a type of deadwood.

Some need to take time out to visit other locations or venues that would suit them better. There may be a need to sell some things to fund others, it's fine.

Make sure this in cost effective for what it will be used for in the long run. Coordinate all this with those who will be most affected by it.



ARIES: Your instincts will guide you to areas where gains can be made. Play it cool for now. Adjust goals.



TAURUS: Patience pays off. You will be able to make a decision or statement by midweek. It all works out.



GEMINI: Continue to pull strings behind the scenes as others need to be eased into your way of thinking.



CANCER: Consult with those in a position to help you or provide disclosure. Connect over distance now.



LEO: Private plans could see you looking at other locations to visit or live. Some circumstance change.



VIRGO: Review your past for answers to your present situation. Use what was workable way back then.



LIBRA: Work out responsibilities between personal and business obligations. Change some of it up a bit.



SCORPIO: Relationships are lucky for you on various levels. Look deeper into what can be shared now.



SAGITTARIUS: Home or base of operations can be enhanced or improved by intuitive actions. Stand up.



CAPRICORN: Look at alternate sources of income even if it's only a one-shot deal. Sell off what you can.



AQUARIUS: Assess the value of what you have or where you are now. Future plans need to fit with this.



PISCES: Your words or presentation have a magical quality that can sway others to your side easily.