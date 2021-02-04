168274
Health and Happiness  

Ask the doctor

Hannah Gibson - | Story: 323999

We’ve been told we live in an unprecedented time; uncertainty is rife as traditional news channels are challenged by information we see on social media and YouTube.

It’s hard to know what is true and what is opinion. I’d like to open up this column to you, the reader.

What questions do you have?

Whether it’s about the COVID-19 pandemic, preventative health, queries about a certain condition or medical myths you’re unsure about, get in touch via the comments section or by emailing [email protected].

From how COVID is spread, to questions about the vaccine’s efficacy after one dose, it’s understandable to question our current situation.

We have so many news outlets competing for our attention that it can be difficult to ascertain the truth.

Peer reviewed, official sources like the B.C. CDC website or Up-To-Date are our best bet for finding accurate information.

Please get in touch with questions that you want answered, myths you want busting or concerns that you have.

Remember, this is not a substitute for seeing your doctor; no personal medical advice will be given.

If you are worried about your own health, please get an appointment to see your family physician.

About the Author

Dr. Hannah Gibson graduated from medical school in the UK before moving to live in Canada. During her five years at university, she's worked in every department from pediatrics to geriatrics, advocating for both physical and mental health. Now based in Kelowna, she works to provide outreach healthcare for the homeless community. 

Hannah is passionate about preventative medicine, and the focus of her column is to educate and inspire people to take proactive measures to improve their health. 

Hannah believes that we all can, and should, take responsibility for our own health. It is the most important asset we have, and should be respected as such. Follow each week as she gives you the tools to improve your own health and wellbeing, and ultimately live a happier and healthier life. 

Get in touch through the comments section, or by emailing Hannah on [email protected].



