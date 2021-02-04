Ask the doctor

Photo: i.ytimg.com

We’ve been told we live in an unprecedented time; uncertainty is rife as traditional news channels are challenged by information we see on social media and YouTube.

It’s hard to know what is true and what is opinion. I’d like to open up this column to you, the reader.

What questions do you have?

Whether it’s about the COVID-19 pandemic, preventative health, queries about a certain condition or medical myths you’re unsure about, get in touch via the comments section or by emailing [email protected].

From how COVID is spread, to questions about the vaccine’s efficacy after one dose, it’s understandable to question our current situation.

We have so many news outlets competing for our attention that it can be difficult to ascertain the truth.

Peer reviewed, official sources like the B.C. CDC website or Up-To-Date are our best bet for finding accurate information.

Please get in touch with questions that you want answered, myths you want busting or concerns that you have.

Remember, this is not a substitute for seeing your doctor; no personal medical advice will be given.

If you are worried about your own health, please get an appointment to see your family physician.