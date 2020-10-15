First aid for mental health

Photo: personneltoday.com/

Look around you; can you spot anyone with a mental health issue?

One in three Canadians will experience a mental health illness during their lifetime, yet the signs aren’t always obvious.

Mental health first aid is all about teaching people to recognize and respond to signs of mental illness in others, to help those suffering in plain sight.

Spotting the Signs

You may have heard of conditions such as depression, anxiety, bipolar and schizophrenia before, although how they present varies from individual to individual.

Any change in someone’s normal behaviour or mood could be a sign of deteriorating mental health.

Here are some early signs something may be wrong:

They lack interest in hobbies or things they used to enjoy doing

They seem tired or have poor concentration

They feel angry, anxious, sad or hopeless, for little reason

They seem to be having strange thoughts or hearing voices

Their appetite, sleep or exercise regime has changed

They’ve stopped looking after themselves, such as forgetting to wash or tidy their home

They’ve been missing school or work more, or avoiding social situations

How to Approach Someone Experiencing Issues

If you think someone you know may be experiencing mental health issues, broaching the subject with them may feel daunting.

It’s important to remember you are doing it because you care, and that even if they react badly or reject the idea, raising the topic with them can be the first step towards them getting help.

Here are some tips to make initiating the conversation easier:

Pick the right time and place to have the conversation. Somewhere private, where you won’t be interrupted, is ideal. Studies have shown that engaging in conversations about mental health while doing an activity, such as cycling, helps people to open up

Ask them how they’re feeling. It might sound simple, but it’s easier if they mention worries about their own mental health, rather than you projecting your concerns onto them. If they begin to open up, listen non-judgmentally and ask open questions to help them explore their own feelings

If they haven’t alluded to any issues with their mental health, gently tell them you have concerns, and explain what has led you to believe this. If they deny any problem, don’t push it – you don’t want your relationship with the individual to break down.

You can always try again another time, but its important they still feel able to talk to you

Getting Help

Once someone has opened up about their mental health, it’s important to be able to help them with the next steps, both in directing them to sources of support and helping the person to engage with it. I’ve provided some key phone numbers and resources at the end of this article for emergency and non-urgent situations.

Whether its talking therapy, art therapy, mindfulness, medication or self care with sleep, diet and exercise, there are many options for people to try to improve their mental wellbeing.

It can be overwhelming though, and so as someone supporting a friend, there are things you can do to make it easier. Offer to make the first appointment for them, or offer to accompany the individual to the doctors.

Encouraging them to adopt a healthy lifestyle, getting plenty of exercise, sleep and nutritious foods, can do wonders for someone’s mental health. You can also provide emotional support, playing an important role in ensuring the person doesn’t feel alone.

Its important to keep yourself healthy through all this, as it can take a toll on your own mental wellbeing. All the above resources are also available for those supporting a loved one too.

Being a mental health first aider is a vital role to play in your community. The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) offers workshops and training in Kelowna. For more information or to sign up to a course, go to cmhakelowna.com

Key Resources

If the person is in a crisis, where you believe their health or someone else’s is at immediate risk, call 911. The following numbers are also appropriate in an emergency:

Call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) to get help right away, any time of day or night. It’s a free call.

(1-800-784-2433) to get help right away, any time of day or night. It’s a free call. Your Local Crisis Line : call 1-888-353-2273 24 hours a day to connect to a B.C. crisis line. The crisis line operators have received advanced training in mental health issues and services.

: call 1-888-353-2273 24 hours a day to connect to a B.C. crisis line. The crisis line operators have received advanced training in mental health issues and services. Community Response Team (CRT) : 250-212-8533. Operates 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week.

: 250-212-8533. Operates 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week. Kid’s Help Phone: for children and youths aged five to 20. Call 1-800-668-6868 to speak to a professional counsellor or text 686868, 24 hours a day. It’s free, confidential, anonymous and available across Canada.

In a non-emergency, an individual can opt for either self-help strategies or seek professional help. The following are examples of resources available: