Virus not biggest problem

A recent poll by Insights West has indicated that the opioid crisis has had a bigger negative impact on people in B.C. than COVID-19.

The poll found that 37% of British Columbians felt the opioid crisis has had an extremely negative impact on their community, compared to 25% for COVID-19.

The study also found that the opioid crisis had had a direct impact on 31% of B.C. residents, defined as someone in their immediate family or circle of friends either struggling with addiction or having died from an overdose.

That is three times higher than the number of people who know someone who has or has had the virus.

These statistics are alarming, but unfortunately not surprising. The two epidemics are intrinsically linked; for people using substances, there are additional challenges right now due to the virus, increasing the risk of harm and ultimately death.

COVID-19 has made the drug supply to B.C. increasingly unpredictable, with global supply chains disrupted due to the pandemic.

This means that users are having to source drugs from unknown dealers or suppliers, and the number of overdoses in B.C. has significantly increased as a result.

With many people isolating and social distancing in recent months, people are also using alone, which greatly increases the risk of an overdose and subsequent death.

The opioid crisis was declared a public health emergency in 2016, and since then has claimed countless lives across B.C. and Canada.

The rise in opioid related deaths can be traced back to the late 1990s, when pharmaceutical companies assured medical professionals that opioid pain medications were not addictive. This led to an increase in the number of prescriptions of opioid medications, such as morphine.

The rise in prescriptions gave way to the misuse of both prescription and non-prescription opioids, and it quickly became clear that the drugs being used were highly addictive.

Patients that had been started on opioids by their doctor were tapered off the drugs, but the damage had already been done.

Heroin became increasingly popular as the drug of choice on the streets, and the introduction of fentanyl to street opioids in 2013 saw a sharp increase in the number of deaths from overdose.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, 50-100 times more potent than morphine. It is a prescription drug, but is also made and used illegally, usually as a cheaper alternative to heroin.

However, people experiencing addictions to substances may be unaware of the addition of fentanyl, thus leading to unintentional overdoses.

Tackling the opioid epidemic in B.C. is a challenge that has yet gone undefeated. The B.C. government has multiple approaches to tackling the issue.

One of the biggest issues is the stigma around substance use; both the government and non-profit organizations are working hard to encourage people to talk about drug use, so that people feel able to reach out when they are in need.

Harm reduction is a key strategy for B.C.; overdose prevention sites and supervised consumption sites allow users to get their drugs checked and use in a safe environment, where help can be given immediately if someone overdoses.

Naloxone kits are also provided without a prescription in B.C.; the medication quickly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and can be vital in saving lives.

As well as making substance use safer, the BC government offers safe, prescribed alternatives to drugs like heroin and fentanyl. Individuals experiencing substance use and addiction can use opioid agonists, prescribed by a doctor.

These medications help people to avoid the harsh withdrawal effects and can be tapered off under medical supervision.

Prevention is also key to the province’s approach to the crisis; education about opioids and their disastrous effects is being offered to communities across B.C.

Stricter rules are also in place around prescribing opioids. The province is still in the grips of this opioid epidemic, and unfortunately the global pandemic has hindered progress made earlier in the year.

However, with education, prevention, treatment and support, we hope that 2021 brings more health and happiness for people affected by both the virus and the opioid crisis.