Health and Happiness  

The magic of an apple

Hannah Gibson - | Story: 309614

An Apple a Day Keeps the Doctor Away

As the leaves turn to gold, the heat of summer abates and the Okanagan enters fall, orchards full of fruit are ripening.

One fruit perfect for picking is the humble apple, but what is so medicinal about it?

Here’s a round up of the health benefits plus recipe ideas!

It turns out that the garden variety apple is pretty potent when it comes to health benefits. From the antioxidants that reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s, to the potassium that lowers blood pressure, it’s clear that the apple is worth its acclaimed status as a daily staple in a disease-free life.

I’ve looked into its bountiful health properties, and paired each benefit with a fresh way of incorporating the apple into your diet, from salads, drinks and desserts.

Reduces Alzheimer’s risk

There’s an antioxidant in apples called quercetin, which has been found to protect brain cells from degeneration. The degeneration of brain cells is a key factor in Alzheimer’s disease, so preventing this with antioxidants is vital to maintaining healthy brain function.

Idea for Apples: Apple Chips

  • Bake thinly sliced apple, coated in cinnamon, at 225 F for 45 minutes (or until the edges curl up).

Prevents Colon Cancer

Apples contain plenty of fibre, which is great for reducing your risk of bowel cancer.

The fibre helps to reduce the time that food is in the colon, meaning that any carcinogenic foods you may have eaten are moved through quickly, before they have time to cause damage to the cells in your bowel.

The fermentation of apples in the colon also fights the formation of cancer cells.

Idea for Apples: Apple Salad

  • Toss thinly slice apples with salad leaves, chopped walnuts and celery.
  • As a starter or a vegetarian main, add goat’s cheese.
  • For a light lunch, add cherry tomatoes, tuna and a soft-boiled egg to make a salad niçoise.
  • As an accompaniment to barbecue pork chops or pulled pork, create a healthy salad dressing with plain yogurt, honey, olive oil, wholegrain mustard and apple cider vinegar to coat the apple salad.

Lowers Blood Pressure

Apples are high in potassium, which is an electrolyte that lowers blood pressure. A whopping  one-third of cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure is due to diet.

Cutting down on salt and adding foods high in potassium, such as apples, are crucial to maintaining a health blood pressure.

Ideas for Apples: Warming Fall Drink + Summer Cocktail

  • Heat apple juice, a stick of cinnamon, honey or maple syrup and a few cloves in a pan. Serve in a mug for a warming hug of a drink (great for fall or for a sore throat.)
  • Apple Cider Sangria: place 2 apples (cubed) into a jug, add 1 bottle of local white wine, 1 bottle of sparkling apple cider and maple syrup to taste

Lowers Cholesterol

Apples contain pectin, which prevents the build up of cholesterol in your blood vessels. This reduces your risk of atherosclerosis, which can contribute to heart disease.

Apples also slow the oxidation process that causes a build up of plaque in the heart.

Ideas for Apples: Apple + Squash Soup.

  • Heat 3 cups of chicken or vegetable stock in a pan with 2 onions, 2 butternut squash and 4 apples (all roughly chopped), salt, pepper and nutmeg.
  • Once the veggies have softened, add the mix to a food processor and blend till smooth.

Strengthens Bones

Apples contain a flavonoid called phloridzin, which has been shown to protect post-menopausal women from osteoporosis (weakening of the bones). Over time, this weakening can lead to fragility fractures.

Ideas for Apples: British Apple Crumble.

  • Peel and chop 5 apples, coat with lemon juice and cinnamon. Add to a deep baking tray.
  • Combine 1 cup flour, ½ cup brown sugar, cinnamon, salt and 1 stick of cold butter to make the crumble topping.
  • Work the mixture together with your fingers until the lumps of butter are pea sized, then add crumble mix to the top of the apples.
  • Bake at 350 F for 45 mins.

About the Author

Dr. Hannah Gibson graduated from medical school in the UK before moving to live in Canada. During her five years at university, she's worked in every department from pediatrics to geriatrics, advocating for both physical and mental health. Now based in Kelowna, she works to provide outreach healthcare for the homeless community. 

Hannah is passionate about preventative medicine, and the focus of her column is to educate and inspire people to take proactive measures to improve their health. 

Hannah believes that we all can, and should, take responsibility for our own health. It is the most important asset we have, and should be respected as such. Follow each week as she gives you the tools to improve your own health and wellbeing, and ultimately live a happier and healthier life. 

Get in touch through the comments section, or by emailing Hannah on [email protected].



