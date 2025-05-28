Can music enhance the flavour of food?

Photo: Contributed Can the music we listen to while eating influence our taste of the food?

Here, in wine country, we are used to seeing wine pairing ideas on restaurant menus, and visits to winery tasting bars might include suggestions for what food the wine tastes like.

But what about other elements in the environment? Have you ever thought about how the music you hear during a meal might affect how it tastes?

This week I’m exploring an out-of-the-box sensory experience that might add another level to your dining. There is some interesting history and science here. Maybe you’ll be inspired to give it a try.

Much of the history of singing food or dishes that make noise is more symbolic than actual. The singing blackbirds in the nursery rhyme pie presented to the king would have been live birds in a pie shell with a lid, presented for the show of their release at a banquet.

The sounds of dishes cooking have been explored in movies and advertising – bubbling stews, crackling crispy sourdough crusts and even the melody of Maxwell House coffee brewing.

The idea of music enhancing the flavours of food is something mostly considered as part of the ambience, but not part of the meal itself.

There are people who can recognize experiences across their senses. It’s called

“synesthesia.” I can do it with colours and numbers. When I was little, I told my mom I saw 2 + 3 = 5 as yellow and blue make green. This stays consistent with 3 + 4 = 7, or blue and red make purple.

“Synesthetes,” who use taste and sound might say a piano sounds like caramel and chocolate and a synthesizer tastes more like black licorice.

The Italians have a history for being passionate in the art of eating and entertaining. In the 1930s, there was a Futurist movement, where events were hosted with meals becoming avant-garde performances (like one evening with a “polyrhythmic salad” that was served from a box with a crank that made music. Guests ate with one hand and turned the crank with another while the waiters danced to the music.)

Today, efforts seem to be more subtle in pursuing this idea. Oxford University has done research on what it calls “sonic seasoning” since 2010. Inspired by that, the pasta company Barilla produced playlists it suggests for various dishes. I’ve included the link here in case you’d like to duplicate the experiment first hand.

As a foodie, I have always loved the idea of adding to the experience of eating. Music is one element that can add lots of atmosphere. Sometimes we can be transported again to that Italian restaurant (like the one Billy Joel sings about, or perhaps with a bit of Dean Martin crooning, “That’s amore”).

Can we connect more dots and enhance specific flavours with sound? I’m willing to give it a try. I wonder how subjective this experience is. Does a musician taste more intensely than someone who has less technical musical knowledge? Or could someone who dislikes broccoli find it more appealing with the right sonic seasoning?

This new idea certainly does give food for thought. Does that mean we might get to eating with headphones on, to customize our own experience? I hope that isn’t the case as I prefer the old-fashioned experience of enjoying a meal with good company and sharing in all the sensory details.

No matter how we slice it, though, if we can add to our enjoyment of life, as Shakespeare so eloquently stated, “play on!”

