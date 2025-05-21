Moving past the food elephant in the room

Photo: Contributed There are ways around the elephant in the room when it comes to food issues.

I know news in general is not a pleasant thing—many people I know say they listen to it much less than they used to. I think that is why reality shows are so popular. Ironically, they have little to do with reality in most cases. But I believe we need to be aware of what is happening in our world.

Don’t worry, I’m not talking about politics. This is a food column, remember. I know food isn’t often a top news story, although the rising cost of it has been featured. Here are a few headlines for you:

• Food insecurity (the number of people who cannot afford to eat good food consistently) has gone up again. Did you know it has been on the rise since 2007?

• Despite rising prices, our tendency in Canada to shop local has risen,and we are willing to spend more to do it (53% said $5 more, another 33% said $10 more)

• On average, 25% of Canadians eat out at least once a week in a restaurant, but 31% order takeout or delivery once a week, with 25% of those being from a fast-food place> Last year 38% dined out and in 2022 only 25% ordered in. For comparison, in the U.S. the average person eats out three times per month. Prices are lower, so they spend less per visit but they also choose fast-food places 51% of the time.

I don’t want to focus on tariffs for foods that are coming from America, instead, let’s focus on the positive. We have decided to support our communities by supporting local businesses. In the same vein, we can decide to support local charities and efforts that direct help towards those less fortunate.

Soon, school will be out and everyone will be on vacation or heading out for picnics or boat rides. At the very least they’ll be eating outside. Here are my favourite tips for making great memories of summer meals:

1. Ask friends, relatives and neighbours for their favourite hidden gems, and give those places a try.

2. Check out new markets, restaurants and food trucks when you see them and pass the word around if they strike your fancy.

3. Be a tourist in your own town. Check out a recommendation from a local ad, website or social media page.

To get you started as things warm up, here are some that are on my list, in no particular order.

• Homestead Food Market—This recent addition in Rutland is becoming a not-so-hidden gem. They have their first Friday night market coming up on June 6th. I haven’t been yet, but I have a great recommendation from a fellow food blogger.

• El Salvador Bar & Grill— If you’re a fan of Latino food, this one’s for you. A cute little place in the Pandosy district with a lovely patio.

• Mission Creamery is a great place in Kelowna for a special treat with house-made ice cream flavours

• Paynter’s Fruit Market on the Westside is a fun family outing with local foods, coffee and ice cream. You can enjoy a walk through the orchards on a nice day, or sit under cover enjoying the view if it’s raining.

I hope this inspires you to share some good news amongst the other headlines that might take up the news channels.

Instead of bumping into the elephant in the room, let’s move past him and get on with making the most of our moments.

