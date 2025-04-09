With the arrival of spring, it's time to change our meal plans

Photo: Contributed Spring bee is a crocus

I think it’s safe to say that spring is underway.

As I write this, the smell of apricot blossoms in a vase on the table tickles my nose. As I trimmed the apricot tree, I could hear the bees buzzing in the pussywillow tree nearby, along with the birds chirping happily in the sun.

I am especially grateful for the sun. Now that it’s decided to be a more consistent presence, everything is waking up and gaining energy. Even my menu planning has taken on a more colourful approach.

It’s still early for local spring produce of course but just like I start to add more colour to my outfits in spring, I like to add more fresh ingredients and vibrant flavours to my meals. So, this week. I’m offering a few ideas for you as I gear up to full fledged spring bounty.

My first tip is simple – give yourself healthy snack options to replace less healthy ones on a regular basis. This recipe offsets the extra holiday treats you indulged in that you later said maybe you could have done without.

I’m not one to say “don’t have treats” but let’s make them good ones. If you’re hungry, you should have a meal, not standin the kitchen or the break room looking for a sweet or salty handful of something. Here’s a tasty alternative from a friend I met at an Earth Day Parade.

Years ago, I knew a fellow who was far ahead of today’s trend to be connected to the earth and eating whole foods. He was embracing all those things in the 1980s. His name was Dave, but he was known in our community as “Dave Zen.” His favourite snack was a cookie made entirely of organic ingredients. Today this kind of cookie is available in stores. Each one costs a few dollars and is touted as a “power” snack. Here’s the recipe.

Having salad as a meal is something many do on a regular basis but it is important to ensure to get a range of nutrients, so adding a salad is a great way to enjoy fresh flavours. Have a quick meal and maybe even splurge on the rest of the plate.

A go-to recipe of mine is one for a Veggie Galette. A galette is a sort of everyman’s tart, easier to shape and a bit more “artisanal” in its presentation (Translation: Even if you hate working with pastry, you can make a galette).

I love this in the spring because onions are a year-round staple but have a more exciting flavour than most other root vegetables, especially when you cook them. Feel free to use creative license and incorporate other vegetables if you like, however. This pastry will work with anything (I even use a similar sweet one for fruit galettes. (Feel free to browse my blog for the rhubarb one.)

I know brunch isn’t only a spring meal, but for me it does conjure up thoughts of buffets with bouquets of fresh blossoms and plenty of egg dishes. (Maybe I’m just stuck on the idea of spring chickens).

I love eggs but I love waffles even more. My recipe for Pecan Waffles is a winner, so if you’re a fan too, I hope you’ll try them.

It seems only fitting to finish with a dinner idea and I just remade a dish that had all the qualities I have mentioned. This is a recipe from Ottolenghi, but don’t dismay, it’s a simple one. Roasted chicken pieces with clementines and arak is adaptable for more everyday ingredients and it cooks in about 30 minutes. My insider tips are these:

• If you want a super-easy preperation, put the chicken in the marinade the night before.

• Don’t have clementines? Neither did I, so I use Cara Cara oranges. They are perfect.

• Don’t have arak? Ouzo or sambuca will do, or substitute a bit more orange juice or white wine vinegar if you prefer.

• If fennel isn’t your favourite, substitute some with onions. Or substiture out all of it with broccoli or cauliflower.

• Cook it at 400 F—convection roast if you have the setting—and add your fennel (or whatever vegitable) halfway through cooking time.

• Don’t bother reducing the sauce, just spoon some over the chicken on the plates or put a small jug on the table for those who want more.

