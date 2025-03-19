Colourful world of vegetables can be a sight to see...and eat

Photo: Contributed

I have been looking at the garden seed catalogues trying to plan what we will grow this year in our wonderful garden.

It seems every year the dilemma of deciding becomes more difficult. First, there’s growing what fits in your space – I wouldn’t suggest trying pumpkins if you are on a balcony, for example. My problem, or I should say my blessing, is I have lots of space. Coupled with enthusiasm, that can be dangerous for a gardener.

Next, there’s choosing from the endless options, even just one kind of vegetable. I know we live in a world where technology allows life to go at the speed of light, but really, do we need to change the colour of our vegetables? Where does it stop?

Don’t get me wrong, I am not talking about Mother Nature’s variations, like green and yellow beans. A little variety is a good thing – the spice of life and all that. However, what is the point of having a funny-coloured veggie if it doesn’t stay that colour when you cook it (I see you, purple beans). Also, if the colour can be peeled off, does that even count? I know the skin of many vegetables holds nutrients, so perhaps that is a sign we should eat things like purple carrots raw and unpeeled.

Part of me is intrigued by these fantastic foods. There is a Roald Dahl aspect to the idea of a garden that has an imagination of its own, like the Giant Peach or Charlie’s Chocolate Factory. My advice from past trials is to choose wisely so you can maximize your exotic efforts. Often it seems to take extra energy for the plant to produce a more unique product.

Sometimes the Chef (my husband) just smiles and shakes his head, but I enjoy the taste of lemon cukes and green zebra tomatoes. He did use some of our weird and wonderful tomatoes in his menus last summer and he liked the striped Chioggia beets we planted. However, purple dragon carrots were more impressive in name than flavour, and orange cauliflower was just slower and more finicky to grow than the white variety.

Creativity is required when appreciating Mother Nature. What would a garden be without a little experimentation? Over the centuries, gardeners have learned how to cross-pollinate and breed plants and animals for the most favourable characteristics. Fellows like Gregor Mendel even applied this to genetics when he experimented with his garden peas.

Did you know some of the vegetables we now see as funky alternatives are actually originals? Carrots started out purple and were only bred to be orange for marketing reasons. They were first grown for their seeds and leaves, as many of their relatives are still—dill, cumin and fennel are all in the same family of plants.

Carrots are recorded as being purple in the 10th century in the Middle East and Europe and it wasn't until the 17th century in the Netherlands that orange carrots appeared in quantity. Breeding of different colours and varieties has occurred to make carrots sweeter and less woody as some root vegetables can be, but the orange colour was more appealing to markets in the western world - settlers took orange carrots to England and America in the 17th century and the rest of course, is history.

Of course, there is also the advice that “eating a rainbow,” with different coloured foods gives our bodies a wider range of the nutrients we need for optimum performance. Even if you don’t get into crazy variations, a colourful garden bounty (or grocery cart) will serve you well.

I guess at the end of the day (or the summer), I should just marvel at my harvest – even the green vegetables that grow quietly in their rows. Having a colourful garden plot is another way to salute individuality.

Besides, can someone who, as a young girl, liked to wear red and pink striped socks with her favourite purple jumper really judge what colour a carrot should be?

