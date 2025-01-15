Tasty trends: What to eat and from where

Photo: Contributed

I thought, since a new year is upon us, now would be a good time to share some ideas for new trends and activities for us foodies.

Some of them might be things you’ve eaten already, and some might be stuff you have no intention of trying but might enjoy hearing about. Hopefully there will be some tasty inspiration here for you somewhere along the way.

A bit of vicarious enjoyment is always worthwhile in winter, if you ask me—it’s also budget friendly—and when talking about food, the added benefit is it’s calorie-free.

When I tell you retro food and drink seem to be making comebacks, would that surprise you? Healthy fizzy drinks, like kombucha, are popular already and more healthy options are on the way. Apparently classic big brands, like Coca-Cola and Canada Dry, are also in the spotlight. Despite the trend for healthy whole foods, and the love for comfort classics like mac n’ cheese, some are just taking new twists like being dairy free.

Mixology has become a separate category of tastes and this year it takes a savoury turn. Have you tried a feta-brine martini yet? Even the idea of mixing something into your water bottle will grow—from powdered wellness blends to boost your mood or metabolism to flavours that keep you keen to hydrate.

International snacks are another trend that will grow this year. Wasabi peas are blasé now, so how about chili masala popcorn or plantain tostones instead of plain old potato chips?

Generally, crunchy is the trendy texture we will be tasting, and it can be added to any meal. Dehydrated fruit on your yogurt or seasonings with crunch on your salad are an easy start, and sprouted nuts or mushroom chips could feature in your dinner.

It’s easy to understand how culinary travel is another trend that is exploding like all these crunchy snacks. People are more interested than ever to taste the local flavours in exotic places as a way to experience the culture. The Asian Pacific region is hugely popular, but of course the attraction of Europe’s classic foodie countries like Spain and Italy, along with newcomer Croatia, are all hot spots.

Maybe you want to try a full foodie trip? You can sample local cuisine with families and participate in cooking classes in homes in all kinds of places—Italy, France, Morocco, India, China, Vietnam, Peru (just to name a few). Or, you could stay at a luxurious resort in the Maldives that offers top-notch cuisine, features an underwater restaurant and focuses on hyperlocal ingredients.

There are even companies that specialize in foodie trips, with themes like overlanding (feel like camping on the African veld and cooking over a fire?) or active (how about a trip to Ireland with some hiking to enjoy the views and work off those beers and pub meals?)

The one that piqued my curiosity though was a company called Let’s Eat the World (now there’s a foodie aspiration!) It has a culinary tour to Georgia—not the state in America, the country between Europe and Asia and full of rich heritage, complex dishes full of flavour and even local wines. This is on my bucket list now.

I hope that’s given you a dose of at least distraction and maybe inspiration. If you want to try a new recipe at home, my new source is the blog, Serious Eats.

If you want more reading, “Duck Season” by David McAninch is a lovely armchair voyage to Gascogne in southwestern France.

Stay hungry—it will keep you motivated.

