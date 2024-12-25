Why should we bother with Christmas dinner?

Photo: Pixabay

I’m thinking of people reading this column, perhaps on Christmas Day, when the holiday meal may be being prepared or perhaps people are recovering from festivities the night before.

It’s sometimes the pinnacle of holiday stress, and with busy schedules I know we might wonder, “why bother?”

I asked my Hubbie his opinion, being a chef, why would he encourage people to keep this tradition? Here’s what he told me.

“As a kid, turkey was always the bird of choice for my mom. Now, I will not tell you all the details as she may read this column but let’s just say turkey was not her best dish. Lasagna, meatloaf and…well…lasagna and meatloaf were the best meals she did when I was a kid.

“I don’t have great memories of juicy, succulent, perfectly cooked turkey. Instead I have memories of us children being very polite and telling Mom what she deserved to hear, which was thank you for a great meal. When someone spends a whole day cooking a meal, you should to show appreciation (lie if you have to, like I did) but do show enjoyment and admiration.

“My many memories of Christmas dinners at home are mostly about how much fun we had together as a family. I know that all family members have what is referred to these days as “baggage” but Christmas is not the time to settle your quarrels. It’s more of a time to hold each other and be happy that you made it one more year.

“So many people have no one to share a bad turkey with. I feel grateful to have my wife, my daughter, my friends and family to share my goose, whether it turns out good or not.

“If you have the chance to take an extra person for Christmas dinner, or give some or your time to the local shelters, or even take a pie to someone you know will be alone on Christmas day please do it, it’s worth it.”

I was fortunate to have a mom who cooked a scrumptious turkey with all the trimmings (not to mention a wonderful Christmas pudding) but Chef’s point is really at the heart of my question. Christmas dinner is a time to be grateful that you have those people you care about enough to argue with and toast their good health.

I don’t think it was merely the tryptophan that made me groggy and light-headed at Christmas, it was more that sense of euphoria that comes over you when you immerse yourself in the spirit of Christmas.

Children know this intuitively, and it is only as our hearts harden if we don’t practice such things that we lose sight of the true meaning of this holiday.

Christmas is not for children, but for the child that lies within us all, hoping for a chance to believe in something pure and good, and listening for that magic signal which says that something exists.

So, when you sit down to your holiday dinner (whatever, whenever and wherever it is), I hope you’ll raise your glass to the cook(s) who made it possible and cherish the meal and those around you.

Merry Christmas from our table to yours.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.