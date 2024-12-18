Fun stuff to debate at Christmas

Photo: Contributed

This week, I’m figuring most people are approaching the crazy stage of the holidays.

For example, if you’re like me, you haven’t nearly done everything on your list and you’re desperately hoping that nobody will notice if you cross off a few things without doing them.

So, I thought I’d offer a bit of levity in presenting the classic dilemmas of Christmas, just so you can be prepared. This is serious stuff at many family gatherings (not really, but let’s just be grateful if this is what worries us.)

1. A real tree versus an artificial tree

We could run this debate based on environmental concerns, aesthetics or even ease of operation. There are valid arguments on both sides for each of those themes. I believe it’s a simple case of a person’s priorities. Practical neat freaks who love symmetry and control like artificial trees; those of us with a sense of whimsy and a love for nature’s beauty in imperfection prefer real trees. (All kidding aside, we seem to still have a world that accepts both, so this debate could go either way.)

2. Whether to give presents or gift cards

If I were to generalize, I might start with the assumption that since many men dislike shopping, they are the ones more likely to choose gift cards. I could even stretch that generalization to say many men haven’t got a clue about what to buy ladies in their life (unless they are sports fans). But we wouldn’t want to pre-judge any debaters, would we?

Maybe this is more of a generational debate. Are older folks like me more interested in the sentimental nature of a tangible item? Do younger people prefer the certainty and convenience of having exactly what they want? Does the thought count differently if we get money? If a gift isn’t memorable, is it still considered a thoughtful gift?

This one is definitely a touchy subject – maybe the simplest solution is the concept of giving fewer gifts and focusing more on giving our time and sharing experiences.

3. Who is meaner, the Grinch or Mr. Scrooge?

I find it interesting that this takes us back to gifts versus money. The Grinch stole the gifts and Scrooge wouldn’t share his money. But then, ultimately, both learned the real magic came from letting other people give – the children in both stories teach the adults that giving our love universally, seeking to understand others and their struggles – that’s the best way to make things better. It’s not about focusing on the mean people, but more about getting more friendly people to sing loudly or at least shout, “God Bless us, everyone.”

4. Do we really need Cranberry sauce? (And just to add fuel to the fire, if we do, can it be left in the shape of the can when put on the table?)

As regular readers know, I am married to a private chef. Martin gets asked to cook for people at Christmas and he loves to be a part of the festive season. But for a family dinner, he has a strict rule—he doesn’t mess with tradition. If you’re expecting him to try and duplicate Granny’s famous gravy and Mom’s mashed potatoes, you’ll be disappointed. He won’t step on their toes. He’d love to create a new experience with something just a bit different, so you can have another memory. He’ll recommend you ask Mom nicely to do her potatoes and maybe you can help by cooking the turkey. And if you want the cranberry sauce to look like the can, go for it. As a famous personality once said, “That’s all I have to say about that.”

5. Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

I saved this for last, as it seems like the kind of topic that might actually work at a big holiday dinner. I don’t think there’s anything incendiary about the movie except its content. You could argue any movie with carols in it counts. There are some people who have claimed it has similarities to the classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life”.

You could counter with it not following gentler holiday storylines (It does have a lot of violence) and, as one reviewer noted, Christmas doesn’t really affect the plot. The movie was originally a summer release. Even Bruce Willis said Die Hard wasn’t a Christmas movie—it was a Bruce Willis movie. (He might have been fuelling the debate.)

However you argue on these hot topics, I hope you’ll follow a few basic rules for success:

• Find loved ones to debate with, so you can continue at the next gathering.

• Plant your tongue firmly in your cheek and commit to having fun.

• Always finish with high fives, hugs or whatever your form of endearing gesture is.

It’s these kinds of silly moments that often become memorable experiences. In this last rush up to the big day, I want to do my best to remember to not miss little moments.

In looking back, I’ve discovered they were often more important than many things on that good old to-do list.

I wish you and yours all the best of the season.

