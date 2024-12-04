The origin stories of beloved Christmas icons

Photo: Contributed

Now that December has started and we are in the time of Advent, there are many old traditions we follow in the approach to Christmas.

Do you know where they come from? This week I’m sharing a few origin stories with you, so you have some watercooler trivia to share. There’s also a recipe, if you’re feeling more generous of spirit.

Do you know, the real St. Nicholas was a Bishop in Turkey in the 4th century, a particularly generous man who was especially devoted to children? In many European countries the Feast of St Nicholas is the start to the holiday season. He became so popular that by the 12th century, he had become a Patron Saint in most European countries and a church holiday was created in his honour, one that became known for gift-giving and charity.

The tradition of hanging Christmas stockings was apparently started because St. Nicholas helped out three young ladies whose father had squandered the family fortune after the death of his wife. This prevented the girls from having dowries and being able to marry. St. Nicholas wanted to help them anonymously, as was his custom and so he rode his white horse to the nobleman’s house and dropped gold coins down the chimney, where they were caught in the stockings hanging by the fire to dry.

Were you aware that mistletoe has been a symbol of winter celebrations since Druid times, before the time of Christ? It was said ancient Romans would lay down their weapons if they encountered an enemy under a branch of mistletoe. The Celtics believed it had magical powers and could ward off evil spirits and the Scandinavians included it as a symbol for their goddess of love. It is thought this link is the beginning of the custom of kissing under the mistletoe. This act is said to give those lucky kissers good fortune in the coming year. (I am proud to be from such sociable roots.)

Here’s another one for you, poinsettias are another giving gesture for the season. Legend says a small Mexican boy heading to the nativity scene in his town realized he had no gift for the baby Jesus. So, he gathered green branches that were by the side of the road. The other children teased him but once the branches were laid in the cradle, red, star-shaped flowers appeared on the end of each branch.

There’s more. Candy canes were invented alongside Christmas trees, but there is a bit of a twist to this story (full pun intended). Cookies and candies were used to decorate the first Christmas trees, Apparently, it was a choirmaster at a cathedral in Cologne who suggested twisting the plain sticks into the shape of a shepherd’s crook. That not only made them easier to hang on the tree, but it also provided a treat for children. It became a custom to hand candy canes out to children at church ceremonies across Europe, to help keep them quiet.

I am sure you see the running theme here. The season seems always to be about sharing with others. Whether you share your wealth, your generosity of spirit or the fruits of your labour, the result is the same—we are all better for it.

So, in case the aforementioned ideas didn’t do enough for you, here is my bit of sharing for this week, one of my favourite recipes for Christmas and always the first one I bake—my mom’s shortbread cookies.

My brother and I used to help Mom make and decorate these cookies. Great discussions sometimes went into the decorating details. My mom placed our completed cookies in the oven like they were works created by Michelangelo.

Sharing these cookies can happen in the cooking or the offering – they are a bit different than the usual shortbread but still melt in your mouth. My mom isn’t around anymore, but it warms my heart knowing I pass along her legacy of love every time I share these.

BROWN SUGAR SHORTBREAD

1 cup butter

½ cup brown sugar, firmly packed

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

2-1/4 cups Flour

½ teaspoon almond extract (optional)

Preheat oven to 325F.

Cream the butter and sugar in a medium bowl until fluffy. Add extract(s) and mix well. Add flour ¼ cup at a time, saving ¼ cup or so for the rolling.

Divide the dough into 4 equal portions. Place one portion on a well-floured surface. Pat it down and turn it over. Roll out to 1/4-1/2 inch thickness. (Do not roll too thin or the cookies will burn; thicker cookies will be even more “melt in your mouth”.)

Cut into desired shapes and place on ungreased cookie sheet. (If you have a silicone baking sheet, use that on the pan.) Decorate them with candied cherries, chocolate chips, sprinkles, coloured sugar, almonds or as inspiration strikes you. Bake for approximately 12 to 14 minutes, until golden at the edges. Store in a sealed cookie jar.

