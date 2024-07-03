Making your own sunshine on gloomy days

Photo: Pixabay

I am writing this intentionally, as in I am doing my best to manifest sunny days ahead so, by the time you read this, it will be a glorious sunny day. Not so hot that things get out of hand, just summery. You know what I mean.

Prior to the recent the recent long weekend the forecast was not really favourable for sunnyshine. I Googled the idea that inclement weather is more likely on the weekend, and apparently that is a myth. (There was a study in 2007, using more than 200 sites.) However, statistically rain is more likely in the afternoon and the second most rainy day of the week is Sunday (after Tuesday.)

If I am being intentional, then I need a plan. What if we have a Plan B for any day, weekend or not, that doesn’t give us the weather for that picnic or bike ride? Here are some fun ideas that still work if you have to leave your sunglasses and flip flops at home.

1. Stay in and bake something delectable. (I know, it’s the obvious gourmand answer, but it’s still a good one.) I’m all for gratification, so I stick to things like cookies, brownies, and fruit galettes which don’t take too long to prepare or bake. They are also transportable if the weather clears, and you want to eat them alfresco.

2. Organize a driving tour with a theme. If you’d like to tour wineries, breweries or cideries I recommend going with a designated driver or a tour company that provides one. But you can tour art studios, farm markets, and local hidden gems of all kinds. You can even head out on a scenic loop with a strategic stop for coffee or a nibble somewhere along the way (unless you brought what you made earlier.)

3. Find your own sunshine – with ice cream. (Okay, another gourmand solution – but who’s going to argue In July?) If you want a full-day event, you can make the drive to Okanangan Falls and visit Tickleberry’s. Or stay close to home—Hubbie and I discovered a brand new small-batch ice cream parlour called Mission Creamery near the Aqua Boat Club in Kelowna. We were really impressed with their creativity and the quality of their ingredients. I felt like I’d had a real treat when I finished that cone.

I think you get the idea; we just have to be resourceful when Nature throws us a curveball. It’s even more important to find a way to enjoy days that aren’t obviously glorious – we can consider them bonus experiences. They may even become treasured memories. That beats the heck out of a regular gloomy day.

There is one more key ingredient—sharing these good times. If I’ve learned one thing in my years, especially my time in the hospitality industry, it’s that our relationships are what sustain us more than anything. When we spend our time intentionally, planning on creating memorable moments every day, then the weather, the hassles of the world and other worries don’t have space in our attention.

This is true with our circle of influence too. Our friends will enjoy time more if we are enjoying it more. Businesses we frequent will do better with our support. It sounds corny, but it really does work.

If you have local gems that you believe are worthy of a shout-out, please let me know and I’ll check them out and do my best to include them in a future column. I am a firm believer that our community reflects us and the work we put in to make it flourish. If we don’t support our small businesses, we lose the unique flavours of the community.

Here’s to more good days, whether they come with sunshine provided or we bring our own.

