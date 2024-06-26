Everyday life can benefit from doing things on the fly

Photo: Contributed

Sometimes cake doesn’t need icing.

I was thinking about a theme for this week’s column and many ideas came to mind. School is out and summer holidays are on many people’s minds. There are special occasions in the summer, with guests coming to visit, family reunions, weddings, and anniversaries. But all of those things are planned.

Last week, I wrote about planning picnics. Now it’s time for the other side of things, a different perspective. Let’s focus on the not-so-special occasions, the everyday stuff. Do we really need all the bells and whistles every time?

We often hear how important it is to make the most of every moment, but let’s face it, who has time to stop every day amidst the hustle and bustle? We schedule things so we can fit them into our busy lives.

I want to make this process a positive one, so I use a foodie method. (Like my chocolate Labrador, I’m motivated by experiences with food.) My intention is to pack in more enjoyable experiences in a regular day. I try to stacking a few new habits together - the way we stack ingredients in a sandwich.

I reverse engineer moments that have to do with food to also include people or places I want to enjoy. I need to have meals and stop for coffee, so why not do it with someone so we can stay caught up?

An impromptu call to a relative over breakfast, a last-minute coffee date with a friend, they all equal bonus moments.

This method works well (most of us are motivated with good food). But I don’t want to be irresponsible. I can’t take on extra meals just to accommodate all the people. That would add up to lots of calories.

A speaker I follow, named Jesse Itzler, talks about “scheduling your life.” He even promotes a huge yearly wall calendar and talks about adding in your own chosen special events. He calls these “misogis”, from the Japanese word meaning to purify your mind, body and spirit through physical and mental challenges.

His version is more simply to do something you wouldn’t usually do— do something unexpected and new.

Itzler’s approach is to schedule one of these new experiences each month, giving you twelve amazing experiences at the end of the year. I really like that idea. Even if I start small with cooking or growing an item I wouldn’t usually pick, it gives me something outside my box that I can learn from and something new to talk about before and after.

A friend also mentioned a random thought he had recently. He wasn’t referencing a person passing away unexpectedly or another tragic experience, he talked about a friend who stopped playing a musical instrument. But the way he described how bereft he felt that he and his friend would probably never play music together agin really struck me.

We don’t require a drastic change to alter our behaviour, but we usually don’t choose to alter it until there is one. What if we beat the universe to the punch?

Maybe my perspective comes from being in the second act of life (I am working with a three-act play metaphor here, in case you’re wondering).

I want to see my people more often, share more moments in each day and be better prepared to enjoy them. I am eating well not because I need to lose weight but because I want premium fuel for my body.

I started journalling not for a legacy but so I can look back and reminisce about all those things. I exercise because I want my bones and muscles to not just maintain me, I want them to allow me the option of doing new activities if I want to try them (just don’t call me for bungee jumping).

All this makes my foodie brain think of a really good chocolate cake. It can be a magnificent celebration cake with filling and icing, and maybe even candles. But it’s also delectable with a dusting of icing sugar, or even sliced right out of the pan, just because it brings a smile to your face.

Bon appetit. Here’s to a memorable summer.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.