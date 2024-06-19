Summertime, and the eating is easy

Photo: Contributed

I know it might seem like a bit of a stretch this week, with the wind and the hail and the cooler temperatures, but summer is upon us. It will officially arrive on Thursday (June 20) at 1:51 p.m.

In the Okanagan we are well versed in how to enjoy summer, so I don’t know that I need to offer you suggestions about what to do. Everyone has their favourite ice cream shop, café by the lake or winery to visit. Some like to be by the water and others venture into it. Whatever you’re doing on those summer days, I bet you’ll be packing a picnic at some point.

This week, I offer my top five picnic tips—some of them from my mom, who could have had a masters degree in packing a lunch, whether for school or a picnic. If you want more summery recipes, peruse my blog where I load fun, fresh recipes all the time.

1. Manage you expectations and plan simply for a good time—When I was younger, I used to have a detailed agenda for al fresco experiences—a menu planned in advance, the perfect spot picked out and a timeline of how to enjoy the moments to the maximum. Mother Nature, friends with changing plans and even interlopers who spoiled a spot could, and often did, ruin my ideal itinerary. Nowadays, I pack just a few treats and gather a few folks. We have a type of timeline but no real agenda, except enjoying it all. I include rain jackets or a tarp and might even hold the event in the living room at home if Mother Nature throws a tantrum.

2. Don’t be afraid to ask for help, or delegate—The best friends love to help, but most of us won’t ask for fear of offending the host. Just remember to be specific if you have a plan of your own. Don’t say “bring anything” if you want them to bring a dessert or appetizer and you will be annoyed if they bring their pasta salad. A great host hack is to bring an extra chair or larger blanket just in case someone doesn’t have their own.

3. Tupperware is your ally and so are ice packs—Whether you admire Martha Stewart and spiffy containers or Jeff Foxworthy and the concept of re-using margarine tubs for salad bowls, it doesn’t matter. Keep things tidy by organizing your ingredients. Even if you use ice, food doesn’t get soggy in containers. You can also bring back leftovers easily. (Did you know Earl Tupper invented Tupperware containers to reduce food waste after the Great Depression?)

4. Be eco-friendly and save money too—Pack a garbage bag to make clean-up easy. Why not use cloth napkins and cutlery from home? It can be washed afterwards and re-used. (I have a set that stays in our picnic basket, including a sharp knife, a small bread board, a serving spoon and tongs for something too messy for fingers.)

5. Work smarter, not harder—Prepare ahead, whether that means buying ready-made items or making your own beforehand.

My mom’s potato salad, made with her mayo, is one of my standard dishes. If you prefer sandwiches, here are some suggestions.

If you want a vinaigrette salad, which is safer on a hot day against spoilage, here’s the Rainbow Chickpea Salad, which has a lovely look and taste.

You might want to support a local business and pick up treats on your drive. But if you want a homemade treat, check out this easy recipe for something chocolate with a great hack for packing it up.

If you’d rather just order a picnic all done up from a company that specializes in them, go for it. My motto is “the most important part of time around the table is showing up” (as long as there is something to eat of course). After that, it’s up to you to savour the experience.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.