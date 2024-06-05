Finding fare we Canadians can call out own

Photo: Contributed Flapper Pie

With the American Memorial Day long weekend just past, there was much food talk about quintessential foods to prepare and eat.

Our neighbours to the south like to claim hot dogs and apple pie as “all-American food”. In my humble Canadian opinion, we have many more uniquely regional specialties.

I thought I’d focus on some of my favourite treats as a Prairie girl born in Winnipeg, growing up in Calgary and then living in Vancouver, rural Quebec and now the Okanagan. Some may be familiar, but maybe I’ll inspire you to look for something new on your next Canadian trip.

Okay, nostalgia starts us off. My regular followers will know Hubbie and I are both big doughnut fans, and we have been our whole lives. Martin grew up with his own neighbourhood faves in Laval and Montreal and I grew up with something I didn’t know was different in Manitoba.

Have you ever heard of a “jambuster?” If you come other parts of Canada, you know what a jelly donut is. Well, a jambuster has jam, not jelly (a much better choice if you ask this gourmand – raspberry is my preference). It is rolled in granulated sugar, not powdered sugar. (Too messy, with no crunch – a much less satisfying experience.)

Pies are another treat category I love, and I have a few favourites. A Prairie favourite from the early 1900s is most commonly known as Flapper pie, named after the rebellious young women of the 1920s.

At our house, this classic was called Chess Pie. My mom loved anything with custard, and that is the core of this recipe. Top it with meringue for a bit of flair, and voilà! (It also could be made with a graham crust, another good thing. Mom wasn’t a fan of making pastry.)

The Americans might have apple pie, but I’d trade that for Saskatoon berry pie any day. I remember one summer vacation with my cousins, finding a delicious patch of blue berries. My dad was convinced they were Saskatoon berries, and my mom wondered if they were wild huckleberries. My aunt, being my dad’s older sibling, declared they should be called “huckle-blue-toons”. My cousins and I didn’t care what they were called – they made awesome pie and fantastic pancakes.

Perhaps the most well-known Canadian treat is the good old butter tart. If you want a lively discussion among a group of Canucks that doesn’t involve sports, ask people what the proper recipe is for butter tarts. Everyone has an opinion. This recipe on my blog allows you to decide what’s best for you with basic proportions.

There are many delectable specialties across our wonderful country, and I’d love to try more of them. A fellow foodie shared an article recently I am turning into a sort of bucket list, with a catalog of great Canadian tastes. Maybe your summer travels will allow you to sample a few.

I love that we have so many symbols and representations of what is historically called “our food” by locals. The variety of dishes placed on our family tables or shared amongst neighbours and friends help us see the tapestry that is our culture and our history. Favourites evolve as our families do, and our experiences expand our horizons further.

Whether you are cooking and/or eating tried and true traditional fare, or creating and/or sharing new quintessential Canadian treats, I believe it all helps bring us closer together – even if we are just reaching across the table for another taste.

