It’s officially pie and crumble season

Living in the Okanagan can make one a spoiled Canadian when it comes to fresh food.

We have an embarrassment of riches here with the fresh fruits in summer season, but that’s not enough. We champ at the bit in spring, wanting to have everything as soon as green shoots appear.

For this Prairie girl, the first spring flavours in dessert that don’t come from a mason jar or the freezer are rhubarb pies and cobblers. I have two little patches of rhubarb here at Rabbit Hollow, which provide just enough for a few desserts and a Ziploc bag of pieces for a dreary winter day.

Did you know rhubarb came to us via Europe, where it was first transported along the Silk Road? In the 14th century, the price of rhubarb was five times that of cinnamon or saffron.

Of course, such popularity for cooking and also medicinal purposes (it was used as a laxative) encouraged European farmers to start growing it. Once the price of sugar dropped in the 18th century, rhubarb was firmly adopted into the international culinary domain.

There are recipes for rhubarb chutney, but most of us know this vegetable as a delicious, if tart, candidate for pies and crumbles. Some people prefer it with strawberries to offset the tartness, but I’m a purist. Maybe it’s the genes—my dad used to like eating rhubarb stalks raw, just dipping the end into the sugar bowl before he took a bite.

I got a wonderful recipe for a galette that works quite well with rhubarb. If you’re not familiar with the term, a galette is what I define as a lazy gourmand’s tart. It has only one piece of pastry rolled out with fruit piled in the centre and the edges folded in over top. (Here’s that recipe, with tips on making it with different fruit.

This year, I wanted to try something new, and while watching Phil Rosenthal in Iceland. I saw him sample what Icelanders call “Happy Marriage Cake” (well, they say it in Icelandic, but this is easier to spell). In a sign from the universe, a recipe for said cake showed up in one of my foodie newsletters later that week.

I have a sidebar here. First, if you haven’t watched “Somebody Feed Phil” on Netflix and you’re a foodie like me, go look it up. Phil is charming and fun, and he finds lots of wonderful dishes all over the world.

Second, when you’re trying a new recipe, be prepared for anything to happen. My hubbie always says, don’t try a new recipe when guests are coming over. Who wants to hear, “I hope you like it” when they are about to eat?

So, you might have already guessed, I adapted the recipe I found. The original made enough for a whole street full of Icelanders, had a few steps that were a bit excessive and was a bit overly sweet for my taste. I like the tartness of rhubarb. If I want sweet, I’ll make strawberry crumble.

The good news is, it holds up to its name and Hubbie loved it. I still have a happy marriage despite the mess I made in the kitchen and a few pieces of cake left to enjoy with tea.

Here’s the link to the recipe. https://happygourmand.wordpress.com/recipe-archives/happy-marriage-cake-hjonabandssaela/

If you try it, I’d love to hear your comments. Or maybe you have memories or a recipe you’d like to share. Pop onto my Happy Gourmande Facebook page and share if you’re looking for encouragement from other foodies.

