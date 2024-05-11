Celebrating Mother's Day without a mom

Photo: Pixabay

Sunday, May 11 is Mother’s Day in Canada and the U.S. (The U.K. celebrates “Mothering Sunday” in March, in case you were wondering.)

But what if you don’t have a mom to take to brunch, make a flower pot for or send a card to? Since I’m in that boat, I thought I would share my feelings on the subject this week.

First, let me say I want to keep this positive. I don’t want to trigger any negative emotions. So, if I do, I offer my heartfelt apology. My aim in this column is always to add a bit of joy, and this week it’s to find some where it might take a bit more looking, that’s all.

My mom passed away last year, as regular readers may remember. I have two girlfriends who also lost their mothers in the spring, so we talked a lot about it recently. The poignancy of the season, with all its colours and rebirth in nature, is even more striking when one remembers somebody who’s no longer here to share it. But there are so many wonderful memories.

My mom was the one who shared her love for food and cooking and helped turn me into the gourmand I am today. She used to say there isn’t much a cookie couldn’t cure, and she was right. Her passion for having a family garden didn’t shake me of developing my own—not even when one summer I had to help haul rocks from the banks of a dam to turn our backyard into a rock garden.

I do wish I’d had the opportunity to be a mother myself, but it wasn’t meant to be. That’s a big reason why I love mentoring young people. My time with Girl Guides and much of my tutoring in ESL is so I can share my experiences with younger generations and hopefully empower them.

When I hear a cheery voice yell, “Hi Poppy!” in the grocery store, or see a smile after a tough test at school, I know I am leaving a small legacy behind.

My nurturing also happens with my many “brown girls” throughout my life—my chocolate Labrador retrievers: Tigger, Roo, Satchmo, Ella and now Freyja. All of them were well-named, one of a kind and they all taught me something special.

Tigger reminded me about the importance of having self-confidence in one’s actions (she once ate a bar of soap on the edge of the tub, and didn’t even burp.) Roo was a wonderful companion, always willing to play along. Satchmo taught me what a wonderful world this is when she went blind and Ella taught me how important it is to share our wonder and joy with the world. It’s ironic that a dog can make one a better human, but it’s so true.

I am a firm believer that positive energy is much more important than the negative stuff. I refuse to dishonour the memory of all the female role models who’ve nurtured me by not enthusiastically passing along their wisdom and their love for life.

I learned this first as my furry soulmates moved on over the “rainbow” bridge. One by one they showed me that although grief never goes away, neither does love. Loving unconditionally is hard for us humans, but to dogs it comes easily. I’ve aspired to be like them as I’ve gotten older.

So, for all the people out there missing someone this Mother’s Day, and every other day too, I send out a communal hug. Let’s share the best of them through us.

Mumsy, thank you for all the wonderful memories, and for letting me discover myself (even when I didn’t want to). To my Amma, condeblessa (God bless you in Icelandic) – you gave me my link to my strong and humour-filled Viking heritage. To Grandma Helen, thanks for showing me confidence is worth its weight in gold. And to Gramma Chris (my very Scottish step-grandmother), cheers to you for showing me blood isn’t required for a strong family bond.

