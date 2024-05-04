The three M's of spring—May flowers, moms and mint

Photo: Pixabay Mint is a sure sign of spring's arrival.

I’ve got you thinking, haven’t I? What in the world do the items in this week’s column headline have to do with each other? They are all things I love, and in an interesting set of circumstances, they all happen to represent this time of year.

In case you are still stumped about this connection, follow my train of thought.

May flowers—There is, of course, the old saying, “April showers bring May flowers.” That does seem to be true in a literal sense in much of the Northern Hemisphere, and it also brings to mind the concept of looking on the bright side.

April showers and the slow approach of spring put many of us in a bit of a funk. Grey days can be depressing and not much sprouts until things warm up a bit more. People tend to be in a soggy mood that empathizes with the weather.

The month of May allows for a kinder temperament for both people and the environment. The appearance of spring blossoms is a welcome rainbow of colour after the drab monochromatic landscape of winter. Similarly, we tend to smile more easily as the days get longer and the flowers to sniff get more prevalent.

In France, delicate and fragrant Lilies of the Valley are still given on the first of May in celebration of May Day. This ancient celebration of the transition of winter into spring is now known as a holiday honouring workers. I find it interesting that those honoured on this day were once farmers and gardeners and now they are labourers.

Moms—In our part of the world, May is about Mother’s Day. It has been a huge celebration in North America for the last two centuries, but the appreciation of mothers has been an important holiday since the time of the ancient Greeks.

In some countries, they use International Women’s Day in March to celebrate moms. In the U.K. they do their celebrating on “Mothering Sunday,” which falls on the fourth Sunday of Lent, a symbolic tribute that started in reference to Mary Magdalene and now includes all mothers. It also became known as “Simnel Sunday,” a day that was an easing of Lenten fasting to properly honour moms with a feast. Simnel cakes (like modern fruit cakes) were a signature treat.

Many people aren’t fans of fruit cake, but brunch is a popular modern Mother’s Day treat. I love biscuits as a part of brunch, and so I’m sharing my favourite recipe for them, from Deb Perelman at Smitten Kitchen. They are easy to make and the recipe makes enough to share with a small crowd. Best of all , mom will be impressed.

Mint—This lovely herb is one of the harbingers of spring along with the early blossoms. Its fresh flavour is a burst of life in any dish where it is included. It’s delicious with rhubarb, another spring feature. Added to a salad, it can make you forget that many vegetables haven’t sprouted in the garden yet. And if you’re looking to celebrate, take a cue from the folks in Kentucky and try a mint julep. (For those of you who don’t keep up with sports, the Kentucky Derby horese race is held on the first Saturday in May.)

Be forewarned: The mint julep is a sipping drink. Muddled mint leaves and a bit of simple syrup is all that stands between you and that chilled metal cup full of bourbon. If you prefer a milder version of the derby day festivities, perhaps simply wearing a flamboyant bit of headgear is more your style. I plan on wearing my best hat to the farmer’s market and maybe I’ll indulge in an iced tea with mint if the day is warm enough.

If you do want to bet on a horse and clink glasses, here’s a great recipe for a classic mint julep.

Maybe you’d prefer to bet on a sunny day than a horse. Farmers’ markets are open now outside. My neighbourhood market, Paynter’s Farm Market in West Kelowna, re-opened for the season May 1, so I might go for ice cream.

Whatever you’re doing, I wish you a happy new month.

