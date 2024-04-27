What does it mean to be 'eat healthy'?

Photo: Pixabay

Every day, we are constantly being pushed and pulled by influences in our lives and all those influences change how our lives go and how long they last.

The quality of life you have is related to the quality of meals you have.

If you “super-size” your meals too often, even if it’s not at the drive-thru, it will most likely shorten your life. If you eat lots of fresh veggies and whole grains you will live most likely longer.

Exercise is also part of a healthy existence, and that works best if it’s something you do consistently. Avoiding the drive-thru and walking in to get your coffee or donut isn’t really the consistency we hope for. Perhaps walking with a friend or the dog regularly? And, if you are like me and over 50, then some kind of strength training helps keep those experienced bones strong.

Of course, the worst thing of all to shorten your life is stress. Studies show the only way you can undo the damage stress causes is to unwind. (Can you imagine lab rats in those studies? I wonder, did they relax with their feet up, watching reruns of old sitcoms?)

I have a confession to make, I have too many passions. That means I often get tied up in a to-do list that is far too long for a 24-hour day.

As a result, I am most grateful to have a hubbie who takes care of dinner most nights. (If it was left to me, we would eat much later.) My kitchen efforts are focused on baking.

I do still try and help with dinner plans, and one of the things I have learned from my new healthy living group is more meal planning ideas, and more tips for eating wisely. It also means I’m not standing at the fridge trying to think of what to eat.

The simple tasks that help me plan for the week and choose healthy snacks include:

• I hard-boil six to eight eggs for the week so hubbie or I can have an easy shot of protein at lunch, or a quick breakfast boost.

• I chop celery, carrots and daikon radish and store them in a bag or container for easy grabbing.

• We aim for healthy proportions on our plates:

Breakfast: 50% protein, 50% carbs with good fibre

Lunch: 25% protein, 25% healthy carbs, and 50% veggies

Dinner: 25% protein, 75% veggies

We aim to keep the carbs earlier in the day, so they can be digested more easily.

Good food, good company and good vibes are the best tonics for a long and happy life. Our group’s monthly cooking session on Zoom with recipe sharing and meal prep ideas has been fun, inspiring and informative. If you’re on the hunt for healthy meal ideas, send me a message—you could join us as a guest.

Considering less stress, healthy food and more exercise in your life is good, but I am not saying you have to swear off treating yourself.

That age-old concept of balancing the priorities in one’s life is one that never stops being important—sometimes that means salad for dinner tonight because tomorrow is movie night and I’m not missing out on popcorn.

