Fun food spots around the world

Photo: Contributed Seafood dining, under the water.

I know that as a self-professed gourmand and general food geek, I tend to have more of an appetite than most for all things food.

When Hubbie and I travel, we look for local specialties at markets and research traditional foods and well-known restaurants. But I wonder, what does a regular person consider as food worthy of a bucket list?

This week I offer up a few destinations and foods that I have found and bookmarked over the years. If you’re inclined to send me your feedback on this list, or add your own items, I’d love to hear from you. (You can email me or comment on my Happy Gourmand Facebook page.)

First of all, let’s consider nostalgic foods. You know, the comfort food you remember as a kid that might still be made somewhere at a tiny shack by the beach or on Main Street in a random town. Here are some examples:

Doughnuts—My pick would be a place I discovered online during the pandemic, Bread Ahead Bakery in London, England. (link: https://www.breadahead.com/bread-ahead-locations ) They make filled doughnuts with fillings I dream about. On this side of the ocean, I can vouch for The Doughnut Plant in New York City. (link: https://www.doughnutplant.com/ ) In Canada, it’s hard to pick one—even polls and contests don’t agree which is best. Doughnuts are a hot topic here. Did you know Canadians eat more doughnuts per capita than anywhere else in the world?

Burgers–Q Burger in Qualicum Beach (link: https://www.qburger.ca/ ) on Vancouver Island has won awards and hit many top 10 lists. (And that’s a bucket list-worthy destination.) If you want a longer road trip, why not try Cindy’s Diner in Fort Wayne, Indiana? (link: https://www.facebook.com/p/Cindys-Diner-100063583240777/ ) It’s a classic 1950s style diner, with old-fashioned breakfast and lunch dishes. Its slogan is “We serve the whole world, 15 at a time.”

For a bit of contrast, there are the more unique places. Some are truly once-in-a-lifetime experiences and others are hidden gems that offer special memories. These are often hard to put on a lis—you stumble on them and discover you’ve hit the jackpot when you’re there. But here’s a few to get you thinking:

5.8 at Hurawalhi, Maldives (link with picture: https://www.hurawalhi.com/dining/undersea-restaurant/ )—This intimate restaurant at an elegant resort is completely underwater. Turtles may swim by as you dine. If seafood is your thing, this seems pretty darn epic, doesn’t it?

Perhaps you’d prefer something on land? Well then, Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales, England, (link: https://tanhillinn.com/ ) is just the place for you. This 400-year-old inn has a village pub, even though there is no village for miles. It sits atop a hill along the Pennine Way, the oldest of England’s national trails. (You could easily work off the calories ahead of time, cycling or walking there.)

If you’d like to have the chef in attendance, then there are many options, of course. In the Okanagan we have made a name for ourselves for this style of event. On the other side of the world in Cambodia is Chef Nak, (link: https://www.chefnak.com/ ) where chef Ros Ratanak has made it her mission to showcase her culture and food.

Of course, there are traditional foods in each country, each region and even, sometimes, in each town. Would your bucket list wish be to dine at an upscale restaurant or squeeze into a cozy pub or diner? Perhaps you’d rather visit a local market and pack a picnic to enjoy on a hike or in a park? If you’re like me, you love all those things and try them all everywhere you go.

If any of this inspires you, I encourage you to check out “Somebody Feed Phil” on Netflix. Phil Rosenthal created the series, “Everybody Loves Raymond” but he now shares his love of food as he travels all over the world. It’s a cheap dinner date if you don’t mind tasting vicariously.

Then, you’ll be prepared if you suddenly are asked, “where you want to go?”

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.