Cooking secrets—why do we do it that way?

Photo: Pixabay

Have you ever cooked a dish and wondered why you did it that way instead of differently?

This happens with cooking often, especially with recipes that are passed on. I think all families have stories of something that had to be “just so” but often no one knew why. Sometimes when we find out why, it’s not what we expected.

I talked to one lady when we catered at her house and she recounted how her grandmother had the perfect roast beef for Sunday dinner. Of course, I was curious, so I asked for details.

“The seasoning was really simple, just salt and pepper,” she said. “Then Grandma always cut the ends off the roast before putting it in the roasting pan and into the oven. She baked it at 375 F for 20 minutes per pound, and it came out perfect every time.

That’s how my mom taught me,” she continued. “It wasn’t until I got married and my husband asked how cutting the ends helped that I realized I didn’t know. We asked Grandma the following Sunday. It turns out she only did it because the roast wouldn’t fit in her pan!”

There are many cooking hacks we learn as kids. My dad was convinced that one side of the aluminum foil worked better for cooking, and that ice cubes made from hot water would freeze faster. When I learned in science class that neither was true, he was blown away.

My mom used to tell us as kids that we had to play quietly if she was baking a cake – no jumping around or the cake would fall. I was careful even as an adult, until I read an article in a cooking magazine that tested slamming the oven door on a baking cake. As long as the batter is beaten the proper amount, it will bake as it should even if you slam the door – or jump around.

Here are a few other cooking myths you may have heard:

• Chicken is cooked when it is no longer pink – not necessarily. All poultry should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 F to avoid food-borne illnesses (I just renewed my FoodSafe certificate, so I can assure you this one is important.)

• All parts of a chile pepper are not equally hot – the white pith attached to the stem is the hottest, then the seeds, then the flesh.

But there are some bits of advice passed on that do ring true, but not for the reasons we might have thought.

• You should add salt to the pasta water, but not because it makes it boil faster – it simply tastes better.

• Searing meat creates a lovely, delicious crust, but it does not seal in the juices, so use your thermometer to ensure it’s cooked to your liking. Beef and pork can be safely cooked to “medium” (145 F)

Let’s keep passing on those old recipes and telling those family stories. And let’s not be afraid to ask why we do things a certain way.

Maybe we’ll get a great story, or we might even learn something new.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.