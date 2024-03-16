Get in the spirit of the season with these foods

Photo: Contributed Fairy Rings and Toadstools by Richard Doyle

I don’t want to jinx the positive trend we seem to be experiencing, but it seems like we may have gotten through the worst of it.

Spring is just around the corner and if any of that luck of the Irish rubs off on Sunday (St. Patrick’s Day), then maybe we’ll see green. We could all be dancing with the fairies by the Equinox.

Spring is a tumultuous season. We can either feel giddy from a mild sunny day or depressed on a grey day with chilling winds and low clouds. To make sure you can stay on the upswing, I have a few suggestions along the line of a spring “fling” – a seasonal celebration of sorts.

In the spirit of the season being a time for lovers frolicking in the grass, let’s start with aphrodisiacs. I was inspired after seeing a featured aphrodisiac menu at a creative Italian restaurant. It had diners giggling about the “libido enhancement value” of oysters and how the heat from a sauce with garlic or mustard could translate to the bedroom experience.

I rather doubt anyone needs much encouragement to indulge in chocolate or whipped cream. You can use your imagination. But I don’t want to leave out anyone who isn’t in a romantic mood. So. how about more straight-forward energy boosters?

It’s a bit early for ice cream cones outside, but soon they will have the affogato at Amore Mio (link: https://amoremiogelato.com/ ), and the combination of espresso and ice cream is just the thing for spring. Or perhaps you want to sink your teeth into the featured pastry at Sandrine’s French Pastry? (link: http://www.sandrinepastry.com/) She changes up the fillings in her features to correspond with the season, and like Amore Mio, she has some outside seating for nice days.

For those committed to a goal, a healthy indulgence could be the way to celebrate. Enjoying the view on those sunny days is a nice inspiration. A hike up a mountain—or even to a rooftop—will also do the trick. You can walk along the lakeshore in many places in the Okanagan. Kelowna’s City Park is beautiful, as is the Peachland stroll and the Penticton lakeside.

If you want a meal to channel spring, look ahead to garden season with a salad for dinner and start planning your summer get-togethers to keep the mood going.

I did say spring was tumultuous. It’s hectic, full of change. Maybe the best thing is just to aim for a low-stress existence as the world swirls around us, waking up for another summer. If that’s how you feel, I have a simple celebration for you: Chocolate Wacky Cake.

This is a childhood lunchbox favourite of mine but it has style today too. It is dairy-free and can be made gluten-free with any cup-for-cup GF flour. It’s so easy the kids can make it for you over spring break.

Chocolate Wacky Cake

Preheat the oven to 350F (180C). Make sure your rack is in the middle of the oven.

In a nine-inch (22.5 cm) square baking pan, mix the following ingredients:

1-1/2 cups flour

1/4 tsp salt

3/4 cup sugar

1 tsp baking soda

3 tbsp cocoa

Make three wells in the dry ingredients and pour each of the following into one:

1 tsp vanilla extract

6 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp vinegar

Mix together the following and pour over the pan ingredients: one egg, stirred to mix, plus enough water to make one cup

Mix the entire preparation until smooth and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a knife inserted in the centre comes out clean. (Internal temperature 195 F or 90 C.)

Leave to cool on a wire rack for at least one hour.

Ice with chocolate frosting, dust with icing sugar or add your choice of topping (caramel sauce, ice cream – channel that spring fever and go crazy).

I’ve heard it’s even good straight out of the pan.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.