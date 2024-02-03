Don't let recipes die, pass them on

Photo: Contributed The makeshift memorial at the crash site in an Iowa corn field where a plane carrying Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and the Big Bopper went down in 1959.

“February made me shiver…”

Does that quote strike a chord with you?

Perhaps it just rings true because of the gloomy weather recently, but for those of us who remember the tune, these words come from Don Maclean’s song, American Pie.

This classic rock ’n roll song speaks of the many changes and shocking events occurring in the rock ’n roll era. The early hopeful years ended with the plane crash that took the lives of Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and the Big Bopper on Feb. 3,1959.

Hubbie and I saw the site of the plane crash and the hall where they performed on that last night of the Winter Dance Party Tour. There is a memorial at the crash site, in a corn field outside Clear Lake, Iowa.

The Surf Ballroom, where the concert was played, is still around and still hosts concerts. (Don Maclean played there in 1980 and hand wrote a message in the green room, as have many other musicians over the years.) It turns out the music lived on after all.

February can be a melancholy month with its weather, but from ancient times there has been a concerted effort to look forward to brighter days.

Imbolc is a Celtic celebration that marks the halfway point to the spring equinox and Candlemas is a Christian celebration of light returning after the darkness of winter.

In modern times many communities have adopted a more lighthearted note in February – how else could you describe using a groundhog and his shadow as a reason for a celebration? Any way we look at it, the idea seems to be to focus on the future and look forward to spring coming (hopefully) soon.

You might be wondering how I’m going to connect my love of food with February and “the day the music died”. Well, I’m hoping you will consider this week’s column as a sign that you ought not let your food traditions die.

I recently read an article (link: https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/gravestone-recipes ) about gravestones that included family recipes. That tribute might seem a bit morose, but then I thought what a shame it would be if those recipes were never shared at all.

You may well have your mom’s Christmas cookie recipe, but do you know how to make your family’s favourite everyday cookie, or your favourite childhood dinner?

I don’t think there has ever been a song about the day a recipe died, but perhaps there should be. Many times over the years at dinner parties we catered, I heard people lament not having a family recipe they miss.

So, your homework this week, dear reader, is to reach out and make sure those recipes get shared. Send them out if you are the cook and ask for them if you are the recipient.

I’ll start with one of mine. Here’s the recipe for my mom’s homemade mayo. It’s also the secret to the best pimento and cheese spread, which I need to make again soon.

Thanks, Mom, for passing it on.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.