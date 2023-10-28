223936
Good grief, it’s time for The Great Pumpkin

Lessons of Charlie Brown

Does anyone else remember the classic tale from this time of year, when Charlie Brown and his friends all go trick-or-treating, except for young Linus?

He believes in the Great Pumpkin, which brings toys to the children on Halloween. He waits all night in the pumpkin patch to try and catch a glimpse of his holiday hero.

Perhaps this story was created simply for the humour—a young boy who seems to confuse Halloween with Christmas is funny, especially in America where both holidays are extremely popular (and commercially successful).

Linus says the way the Great Pumpkin chooses the patch to visit is to look for the sincerest place. He hopes by being a staunch believer that he will receive a visit and be rewarded for his faith. But when the Great Pumpkin doesn’t come, he vows to repeat his vigil the following year, his faith unwavering.

I know most kids today watch stories that are much more high-tech and hip, but they still need to have dreams, and that’s why this old classic has staying power. Faith is a timeless concept, and so is friendship.

Linus’ friend, Charlie Brown, understands Linus sees the unusual nature of his belief and considers it to be simply “denominational differences”. Everyone needs friends like that.

Linus also had a big sister, Lucy, and she ridiculed Linus for his “silly belief”. That was an early benchmark for me that has always stuck—I didn’t like Lucy. I didn’t want to dissuade my little brother or my friends from their dreams.

We don’t see any little goblins at Rabbit Hollow, or hear them shouting “trick or treat!”, as there is no sidewalk and no streetlights, and the houses are far apart. There is a pumpkin patch not far from our house, but I’ve never seen anyone waiting for the Great Pumpkin.

However, I hope that there are kids in your neighbourhood. Please make sure you have a few goodies for them if they come to your door. If you see them out and about, act sincerely scared or delighted with or dazzled by their costumes.

We are all responsible for ensuring another generation of kids knows it’s worthwhile to believe in magical things.

I think a day every year to remind us of this is good for our souls, don’t you?

About the Author

Kristin Peturson-Laprise is a customer experience specialist by trade, which means she is someone passionate about people having a good time. 

Her company, Wow Service Mentor, helps businesses enhance their customer experience through hands-on training, service programs, and special event coordination.

Kristin enjoys her own experiences too, and that is what she writes about in this column. She and her husband Martin Laprise (also known as Chef Martin, of The Chef Instead) love to share their passion for food and entertaining.  

Kristin says:

"Wikipedia lists a gourmand as a person who takes great pleasure in food. I have taken the concept of gourmandise, or enjoying something to the fullest, in all parts of my life. I love to grow and cook food, and I loved wine enough to become a Sommelier. I call a meal a success when I can convey that 'sense of place' from where the food has come . . . the French call that terroir, but I just call it the full experience. It might mean tasting the flavours of my own garden, or transporting everyone at the table to a faraway place, reminiscent of travels or dreams we have had."

 

E-mail Kristin at:  [email protected]

Check out her website here:  www.wowservicementor.com

 



