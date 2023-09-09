Camping is fun and so is camping food

Photo: Pixabay

Now that another camping season is in the books for most, let’s look at some of the highlights so we can cement those memories to warm us through the “inside season”.

First and foremost, who doesn’t love stargazing when they’re out in the woods? Even with a propane campfire, your eyes can adjust to the dark. If you’re lucky, you might even see a shooting star or a meteor shower.

For some, the rustic nature of camping is a dose of free living; no need to worry about things like showers or doing one’s hair. Just brew the coffee, sit back and relax. Quality time like that is valuable, and we often don’t get it in our regular busy schedules.

Camping food is unique too. At home it’s not so common to have hot dogs for dinner, but when camping it’s almost obligatory in some family‘s camping traditions. And don’t forget s’mores, the quintessential camping food.

We love making pizza while camping - the mess of flour being scattered and any crumbs that fall are just lost in the grass, instead of needing a detailed kitchen clean up.

I love the change of pace and scenery that comes with camping. We don’t sleep on the ground anymore as we have our vintage trailer, but we still love cooking outside and sitting in the great outdoors with our four-legged pal.

There are some things that could be improved, however. I’m not going to ask for no mosquitoes, but I have a few suggestions on how campgrounds can be improved.

Here’s a few practical ideas that would make the experience better:

1. Spotlights on the camp road—I understand the concept of safety, but why do we have to light the campground like a baseball field? I can see stars better at home than with light pollution like that.

2. Showers—If I’m having a shower, I’d like to hang up my stuff so it doesn’t get wet or dirty. Why is it there is never more than one hook, and at best a tiny shelf or stool to balance clothes, towel and toiletries? And is it too much to ask for a shower head that sprays water on me, instead of all around me?

3. Recycling—Garbage is usually well organized at a campground, but recycling is often less obvious. I would be happy to donate my recyclables for the upkeep of a campground or a community group if there was a receptacle. When campgrounds say they recycle but they only mean cardboard, I think it’s a missed opportunity.

This year Hubbie and I are still out in the world making the most of our cross-continent camping trip. I can confirm that British Columbia has campgrounds that stand out amongst many others (even without the improvements I mentioned).

We are happy being ambassadors, spreading the word that people should see for themselves why “Beautiful B.C.” is our slogan.

