Trying to figure out what Barbie likes to eat

Photo: Pixabay A Barbie doll

Hubbie and I went to see the Barbie movie this week at the theatre.

As a side note, I will mention in case you haven’t heard, this is not really a version of Barbie intended for children. It’s more of a retrospective for us adults to take in.

As I thought back to my childhood while the opening credits rolled, I remembered I was never really a Barbie girl. Don’t get me wrong, I did play with other dolls as a younger child, and I liked pink. I had friends who were into Barbie, and they sometimes showed off their collections. But one thing always stuck with me – none of Barbie’s accessories had anything to do with food.

You could argue that for Barbie to keep her figure, she couldn’t have eaten much. She was a standard one sixth of a real-life sized woman, the usual ratio for toys. However, for her five-foot, nine-inch frame, she had measurements equal to 39-18-33. And her shoe size was three. (I thought I was clumsy with size eight feet, being six feet tall!)

I tried to find information connected to Barbie about any food that was associated with her. There are plenty of party ideas for pink food or trendy party snacks (especially with the recent “Barbiecore” revival that is being fueled by the current movie.) There were trivia articles with many fun facts but nothing about how Barbie sustained herself.

The only reference I was able to find was in a vlog created in 2015 by Mattel, where Barbie mentions that honey is her favourite food. Apparently, she even likes it on broccoli. There is a lovely vlog episode where she talks about starting an apiary and explains that bees are important. So, I guess Barbie is vocal about sustainability, but likes to keep her diet to herself.

However, I should give Barbie credit, as she has become a chef multiple times throughout her working life. Since 1991, when a clothing pack was released, Barbie has been dabbling in professional kitchens. It wasn’t until 2009 when she was announced as a TV chef, as well as a pizza chef, that it was made official.

In total so far, Barbie has had 13 different chef jobs, including “smoothie chef”. It seems desserts are really her forte, as seven of those jobs were for various sweet items. This year she is a pastry chef. At least now she could eat some of what she makes, since her figure is a bit more realistic (she was remodeled in 2016, showcasing three different body types including “curvy”.)

In the current movie starring Margot Robbie, the Barbie Robbie plays doesn’t have a job title. She is just “stereotypical” Barbie, supporting her many girlfriends. There are many points of discussion that are brought forward along the way, and I thought they did a good job of spoofing how she might eat, and drink.

The real lesson I guess, is that something as basic and everyday as eating just doesn’t fit in with a personage and a world where things are far from reality. In recent years, she has ventured into careers like being a farmer or a farm stand owner, so perhaps kids today are creating a healthy diet for her.

This movie certainly does offer a different perspective than the one I remember from my childhood. How Barbie’s life might be, and what that means for the girls and women who connect with her – as well as the men – has many more possibilities now.

As for the food angle, I’m still not sold. The new “Barbiecore” trend has encouraged food collaborations with brands and added to the merchandise marketing that is flooding our screens. If you’re keen for pink food, go crazy.

I’ll stick to my hippie roots, I think – as trendy as I want to get it is maybe letting my beet juice bleed on my feta cheese in a salad with walnuts and arugula.

