Cupid’s wings or Buffalo wings?

This weekend might be one of the toughest ones for many folks out there.

Nestled within days of each other are two very popular social events of the season. If people choose to celebrate on the weekend, it could be busy. Are you ready to handle a Super Bowl and Valentine's Day right next to each other?

Even for people who aren’t big fans of American football, the Super Bowl is an event that is worthy of a party. Who wants to miss the biggest day of the year for Buffalo wings and tortilla chips? Besides, everyone knows that watching the TV commercials and the entertainment at halftime can sometimes be more fun than keeping track of the game score.

Perhaps you’re an old-fashioned romantic. You are looking forward to a night out at your favourite restaurant, or maybe a night in with your favourite Pookie.

I am guessing there will likely be chocolate on the menu, or at least something heart-shaped. This might even be the one day of the year you buy a greeting card to demonstrate your feelings.

I can’t do a poll here in my column, but I am curious to know if there is a trend towards either event, or both, or neither.

Nowadays, I see as many notices about “Galantines” or “Palentines” (did I spell those right?) as the original Valentines’ Day. I do love the idea of February being more generally about love, including self love. I am not proposing any option is better, I am simply curious about how people will enjoy their time – and of course, what they will be eating. Maybe I should be the Curious Gourmand.

I thought I would throw my hat (my arrow?) in the ring and offer up some recipe suggestions for each option. If you care to add your faves to the list, please feel free to comment on my Happy Gourmand Facebook page or send me an email, and I’ll include them next week.

SUPERBOWL MUNCHIES: Try an old-fashioned homemade sauce for your wings or plan ahead and marinate a whole chicken with this zippy Harissa Rub (recipe link: https://happygourmand.wordpress.com/recipe-archives/harissa-rubbed-roast-chicken/ ) I have never made a cheese ball, but this is another classic that works just as well with crackers or celery. You can’t go wrong with Cheese & Pimento.

DECADENT CHOCOLATE TREATS: How many times have you heard about a spectacular soufflé being the ultimate dish? Here is my hubby, Chef Martin’s recipe for chocolate soufflé, totally achievable for any cook with just the tools and ingredients listed, no chef’s hat required. If you like more than just chocolate, another of my favourite recipes from my talented hubbie is his Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake.

NON-CHOCOLATE DELIGHTS: I am a chocolate gourmand for sure, but I know some prefer other flavours. You could take the cheesecake recipe above and remover the chocolate, adding more fruit instead if you wish. I also have a lighter option. This dessert can be served in a bowl, eliminating part of the work and the gluten if that is your style. It is simple and relatively fast to make, but always a crowd pleaser. I give you Lemon Cloud Tartlets. You’ll feel like you are flying with Cupid himself.

I hope I will hear from some of you about your choices for small gatherings or large, and savoury or sweet treats.

I also hope you use these recipes on the weekend or even on another occasion to make the most of some quality time.

Whether with a gal, a pal, your Pookie, your pet or just your comfy chair, I wish you a delightful time.

