Hindsight in 2020

Photo: Contributed

Isn’t it funny how things work out? When I was a kid, I never would have guessed that I would become a Foodie.

We ate simple food, I thought, and my parents told me more than once that we were not rich, so I knew I was not destined for a life of caviar and champagne.

We did spend a lot of time around the dining room table, so I suppose that should have been a clue, but then, we spent a lot of time together as a family.

I remember a family friend saying once that if you looked at the Peturson family photos, you would think all we did was give presents and hug. I do remember many joyful celebrations.

It’s funny too, where life takes you and how convoluted the route can be when you look back. As I look back on this year now that is nearing the end, I am amazed at the unique memories I have made and how I have adapted with some new habits.

There is irony, I know, in having a worldwide pandemic be the reason many of us reached out to loved ones far and wide to reconnect more often.

Although we have missed out on many hugs, and quite possibly some presents, we have been reminded of how important our circle of support is in keeping us whole. It is a bit poetic, don’t you think?

In thinking about it, I realize it is the poetic nature of a meal that makes me a Foodie. I love the symmetry of how different ingredients come together, and the harmony of a great meal is not just in the dishes but in even the accompaniments.

The memory of a meal is based on not the food but the environment in which the food was eaten – who was there and what the ambience was.

The ultimate joy of food memories is that you can have so many of them, as meals are a part of the rhythm of life. I can wrap myself in a blanket of just-baked cookies, birthday dinners, family picnics and barbecue parties and remember the love of many friends and family.

I know that fatigue is setting in; we are tired of relying on memories, pining for traditions that cannot be upheld. Those meals cannot be shared as much, our rhythm is out of sync.

We need to look forward for the long haul. There will be a time to bring those traditions to life again with renewed enthusiasm. In the meantime, we need to focus on those new habits and make the most of them.

Be prepared to seize the moment. Use those video links not just for meetings, but to continue to share a coffee with a friend or a cookie with a loved one.

Take advantage of the holiday season to embrace the spirit of giving in a new way. Doorstop drop-offs or packages in the mail with treats to share, or an invitation to a virtual happy hour will boost your spirits in more ways than one.

Most of all, remember that hindsight is 2020. (Did you see the poetic video done during the spring lockdown? Here’s the link: https://youtu.be/ppv2f1yfwMM.

Soon this year will be in our rearview mirror. When we look back, we can say we learned new ways to make the most out of our lives.

Let us put our hindsight to good use and look forward with enthusiasm to a time when we can embrace our new awareness for what is important with our old traditions.