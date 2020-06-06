157484
156228
Happy-Gourmand

Time for wisdom from a famous tummy

Wisdom of Pooh

Kristin Peturson-Laprise - | Story: 302039

It’s grad season, an important time of transition in young lives. The class of 2020 has a unique situation to say the least: missing out on the social celebrations, the pomp and ceremony and even the boredom of waiting for their name to be called for their walk across the stage. In many cases, speeches were also foregone, so there were no pearls of wisdom either from a class valedictorian or from a famous mentor. 

Many commencement speeches have been recorded and shared as epic examples of motivation and inspiration. They almost always include an uplifting positive example of how to make it in the world. There are many mentors and role models out there, but my favourite is still a childhood friend – that Silly Old Bear, Winnie the Pooh.

I have always been a fan of Winnie the Pooh and his simple wisdom (some have likened it to Eastern Tao-ism, even). With Pooh’s philosophy in mind, I prefer to expand on the old glass of water theory.  After all, if one’s pot of honey is even half full, that’s a good thing. 

Conversely, I have often thought that those who seemed to feel a storm cloud followed them were a bit like Pooh’s friend Eeyore the donkey. “Poor Eeyore,” as he was often known, always seemed to be expecting impending doom, and of course, he was rarely disappointed. He lost his tail, he got broken birthday presents… this guy really had bad luck.

Am I over-simplifying an approach to life? Is this a Pollyanna attitude, ignoring the challenges that inevitably confront us in the world? I’d like to offer someone else’s version of this philosophy as support for my case.

Have you heard of the “Last Lecture”? (link to video: https://youtu.be/ji5_MqicxSo ) Randy Pausch was a professor at Carnegie Mellon University who gave this lecture once he was diagnosed with terminal cancer. He gave his best advice, not on a career in computer science and design, but on how to learn to enjoy life. He used the Pooh reference to illustrate his theory. He said you should decide whether you want to be a Tigger or an Eeyore.

For anyone who never encountered the Hundred Acre Wood, Tigger was even more bouncy and positive than Pooh – more of a North American motivator than Eastern, like a Richard Simmons to Pooh’s Buddha. Eeyore and his sadness are something many can identify with these days, but I want to focus on how he got by, getting cheered up by his friends. 

I would like to leave you with my synopsis of why the world worked for the characters in A.E. Milne’s stories:

Theirs was a simple life – Pooh enjoyed a bit of sustenance in a pot of honey, Piglet enjoyed his “haycorns,” Rabbit enjoyed his garden, Owl enjoyed his books, Tigger enjoyed bouncing, Kanga enjoyed taking care of little Roo and all of them enjoyed each other’s company. 

Even Eeyore was happiest when his friends remembered his birthday. Pooh and Piglet brought special gifts. Despite his balloon “of a perfect size and colour” bursting, he got a big thrill of putting the bits in and taking them back out of the empty honey pot Pooh gave him. After all, if you have friends to share your time with, then even the storm clouds can seem not so bad.

There is plenty to feel sad about in the world today. Much of what is happening is not what any of us expected and the future is uncertain. But if we learn from our experiences and consider failures as a step towards success, then we are headed in the right direction. Stopping for a wee bit of sustenance along the way is also important, especially when enjoyed with friends.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Happy Gourmand articles

153557
About the Author

Kristin Peturson-Laprise is a customer experience specialist by trade, which means she is someone passionate about people having a good time. 

Her company, Wow Service Mentor, helps businesses enhance their customer experience through hands-on training, service programs, and special event coordination.

Kristin enjoys her own experiences too, and that is what she writes about in this column. She and her husband Martin Laprise (also known as Chef Martin, of The Chef Instead) love to share their passion for food and entertaining.  

Kristin says:

"Wikipedia lists a gourmand as a person who takes great pleasure in food. I have taken the concept of gourmandise, or enjoying something to the fullest, in all parts of my life. I love to grow and cook food, and I loved wine enough to become a Sommelier. I call a meal a success when I can convey that 'sense of place' from where the food has come . . . the French call that terroir, but I just call it the full experience. It might mean tasting the flavours of my own garden, or transporting everyone at the table to a faraway place, reminiscent of travels or dreams we have had."

 

E-mail Kristin at:  [email protected]

Check out her website here:  www.wowservicementor.com

 



154560
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories