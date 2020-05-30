156606
Treat yourself with decadent chocolate cherry fudge brownies

The new coffee break

Story: 301399

Years ago, I wrote a column about sharing treats at the office. It occurred to me the other day in one of my baking frenzies that in our current world, sharing treats at the office may be a thing of the past.

Did you know – back in the days of regular office work – that if you placed a candy dish at your desk you were more likely to get a promotion? I know, it sounds hokey, but someone really did a study and found that the odds were indeed sweeter for those with sweets.

I think the research behind the candy dish really had more to do with human behaviour. Treats bring people to a common spot and make them gather. In the same way that the kitchen becomes the best place at any house party, even a small token like a dish of candy can be the spark that lights the office fire for kindred spirits. 

My father used to say that an army marches on its stomach, and it is true: you can motivate people with food. It is trickier though when that army has to be motivated one soldier at a time.

We can feel immediately better after having a treat (like a candy from a dish at the office, or a cookie from the jar in the kitchen.)This instant gratification is also why some of us have been known to consume larger than usual quantities of Haagen-Dazs as a remedy for a very bad day – not something we’d generally do at the office. Is this an example of safety in numbers, I wonder?

Do you see what I’m getting at? I don’t know about you, but being at home all the time has been challenging for me some days. I can envision myself on “office time” when I am working at home, but without others around there is no camaraderie involved when I stop to get my coffee or a snack. No water cooler talk, no joking around, no sharing of treats. 

Without the old-fashioned connection of co-workers, we need to up our game. I have a plan. 

To go back to my military analogy, think of yourself as a Navy Seal. You need discipline, focus and dedication to the cause. That means hunkering down to do the job at hand, and then getting a reward worthy of your loyalty. 

So, instead of a trident badge on your uniform, how about a brownie at coffee break time? No Rice Krispie squares for us hard-working operators – we deserve the best. No retreat, no surrender… we go all the way.

I am hoping you are up to the challenge of this added responsibility. I know it is a lot to ask but we’ve been through a lot. You deserve the chance to make the most of this situation. 

Let’s do this!

 

Decadent Chocolate Cherry Fudge Brownies

(Makes one 8-inch square pan)

  • 2/3 cup unsalted butter
  • 1 cup dark brown sugar, firmly packed
  • 6 tbsp cocoa powder (if you have it or can find it, use Dutch-process cocoa such as Droeste)
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 2/3 cup dried cherries, cranberries or your choice of dried fruit – or nuts, if you prefer
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon

EXOTIC VERSION (optional – for those who like added excitement)

Add ¼ tsp ground ginger

SUPER EXOTIC VERSION (in case you need extra reinforcements)

1 tbsp instant coffee granules AND 1/4 tsp ground black pepper or ancho chile powder

Preheat the oven to 325 F. Melt the butter and sugar together. Remove from heat. Blend in the cocoa and vanilla, beating till glossy. Stir in the eggs, one at a time. Add the flour, mixing well. Fold in the dried fruit and spices.

Lightly grease an eight-inch square pan. Spread the batter evenly in the pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a knife inserted in the centre comes out clean. Cool before cutting. Cut into triangles (squares first, then cut corner to corner) for an exotic presentation, or simply cut in squares and dust with icing sugar.

TIP: If you do want to share these around, they keep well wrapped in plastic. 

Semper Fi.

About the Author

Kristin Peturson-Laprise is a customer experience specialist by trade, which means she is someone passionate about people having a good time. 

Her company, Wow Service Mentor, helps businesses enhance their customer experience through hands-on training, service programs, and special event coordination.

Kristin enjoys her own experiences too, and that is what she writes about in this column. She and her husband Martin Laprise (also known as Chef Martin, of The Chef Instead) love to share their passion for food and entertaining.  

Kristin says:

"Wikipedia lists a gourmand as a person who takes great pleasure in food. I have taken the concept of gourmandise, or enjoying something to the fullest, in all parts of my life. I love to grow and cook food, and I loved wine enough to become a Sommelier. I call a meal a success when I can convey that 'sense of place' from where the food has come . . . the French call that terroir, but I just call it the full experience. It might mean tasting the flavours of my own garden, or transporting everyone at the table to a faraway place, reminiscent of travels or dreams we have had."

 

E-mail Kristin at:  [email protected]

Check out her website here:  www.wowservicementor.com

 



