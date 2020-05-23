156834
Happy-Gourmand

Chewing on food nostalgia

I’ve heard the word “unprecedented” so much lately that it is starting to sound like a simple adjective to describe the times, like disco or punk. As we enter the start of summer, many of the usual occasions that foster memories and momentum for the season are not possible. To replace those missing moments, many of us are using throwbacks and retro styling.

Have you noticed how many people are posting old photos, reminiscing about old fashion, and of course watching old Tv shows and movies? Even much of the comfort food we’ve been consuming tends to date back to childhood. The memes we see about these stressful times can be funny, but the real fuel we need right now runs deeper; it speaks to our souls.

I am not going to offer any recipes this week; I hear the grumbling. I know that many of you are sick of being home and cooking. Enjoy your time out on the patios, in the restaurants, and picking up your food-to-go for a picnic or dinner on the deck. Please remember, as the old saying goes, “tip your waiter or waitress on the way out”.

Everyone is talking about the Michael Jordan documentary series, “The Last Dance”, right now. With no live sports, I imagine lots of folks are working their way into becoming basketball fans just for the sake of watching some athletic competition. 

I would like to think that there is also an appeal that runs deeper. “Tiger King” was popular in the same way the toilet paper jokes are – suitably bizarre for the times. Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls – another retro reference - represent dreams, a dynasty, and winning, sometimes against the odds. Even superstars lose on occasion, but they always play with commitment. 

Maybe that’s why superhero marathons are playing, too. A reminder that we are all in this together, and that superheroes can hide in the crowd among us and materialize when needed. When I was a kid, having Wheaties for breakfast was considered as increasing one’s potential for greatness, just like the athletes who were on the box. It might still work…

The other point from “The Last Dance” is of course that a team can accomplish more than a single player. It takes time to put a team together so that they all work well and can use their skill sets, but they can achieve greater heights. 

If I relate this to food, I can make an analogy easily. One ingredient does not make a dish. If one dish makes a meal, it is something with many flavours and textures. By the same token, a meal shared around a table is enjoyed on a higher level than a meal we eat alone.

We are all in this together. All of it. Sharing the memories of other times we were together can help us all to hang in there. Taking a break and refueling from those happy moments is a good thing; it lets us catch our breath so we can get a second wind. 

So, have that mac n’ cheese or brownies, share the goodies around. Build new memories for a throwback you can use down the road. We are in this for the long haul. There will be a time when T-shirts with those pandemic memes will be retro. 

About the Author

Kristin Peturson-Laprise is a customer experience specialist by trade, which means she is someone passionate about people having a good time. 

Her company, Wow Service Mentor, helps businesses enhance their customer experience through hands-on training, service programs, and special event coordination.

Kristin enjoys her own experiences too, and that is what she writes about in this column. She and her husband Martin Laprise (also known as Chef Martin, of The Chef Instead) love to share their passion for food and entertaining.  

Kristin says:

"Wikipedia lists a gourmand as a person who takes great pleasure in food. I have taken the concept of gourmandise, or enjoying something to the fullest, in all parts of my life. I love to grow and cook food, and I loved wine enough to become a Sommelier. I call a meal a success when I can convey that 'sense of place' from where the food has come . . . the French call that terroir, but I just call it the full experience. It might mean tasting the flavours of my own garden, or transporting everyone at the table to a faraway place, reminiscent of travels or dreams we have had."

 

E-mail Kristin at:  [email protected]

Check out her website here:  www.wowservicementor.com

 



