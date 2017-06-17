Cool dads like it really hot

Photo: Contributed

With Father’s Day this weekend, it seemed the perfect thing to write an ode to the barbecue.

In this part of the world anyway, dads are generally the ones who own the grill in most houses. I know my dad was the grill master when I was growing up, and my hubby has taken things to another level entirely, having both his grill and his smoker-barbecue rig.

Perhaps there is a male affinity for that most primal of activities, cooking over an open fire?

I think dads like barbecue because it is straight-forward and approachable. You can try all you like to dress up the barbecue experience, but somehow the down-home nature of it always sneaks in. I think that is much of its charm.

If the non-barbecuer in the family wants to play with the accompaniments and jazz things up, then that seems to work the best; leave the grill maestro to work his own magic outside.

This is another part of the allure for dads, I think. I remember a joke about the only time dad was really in charge was at the grill and on the dance floor.

For those of you who are buying Father’s Day presents, grilling provides a perfect area to explore, as there are a plethora of gadgets and gizmos to enhance your capabilities and creativity.

Many of them are not even expensive, which is a nice change. Tongs, skewers, grill plates, smoking chips, even aprons and cookbooks are available in abundance.

Or perhaps you just need to get dad a patio chair so that he can watch his work in progress? (We did that one year; I think that was the summer my dad taught me how to mow the grass… perhaps so he could use the chair even more?)

If your dad is not a barbecue specialist, well then, I hope at least if he gets a tie it is because he especially likes them.

Dads should get spoiled just as much as moms do on Mother’s Day, don’t you think?

My hubby, Martin, has been bitten by the “BA-be-cue” BUG, as in that real down-home style of smoking that requires much more putzing around the barbecue itself.

That means I need a hobby, too. While he is philosophizing about woods and rubs and sauces and cuts of pork, I can be gardening or reading until he brings his delectable fare to the table.

Sometimes it’s best if we each have our own quality time.

This year, for Father’s Day I got Martin a “pig tail” meat flipper gizmo that he can use while prepares his meat over those coals on the rig.

Meanwhile, “in the back 40”, I will pull some radishes from the garden to make a potato salad and wait for him to return with the meat – satisfying that age-old tradition of having the man bring home the bacon.

(If you’d like one of his barbecue recipes, he is happy to share.

Happy Father’s Day to all the male role models out there, and to those who benefit from their love and wisdom.