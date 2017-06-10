Eating at summer camp

Photo: Contributed

Soon, the regular daily routine will go out the window as we head into summer.

Kids will be out of school so there are no more bag lunches or after-school snacks.

When I was little, it was the thrill of popsicles and making my own sandwiches that I loved in the summer. Now, many kids aren’t as connected to their food, but we can get them closer to it without too much fuss.

My mom used to tell us that gramma fed her parsnips every time she made mom’s favourite dessert, lemon pudding cake.

It would take almost a quart of milk she said, to get through those parsnips, but she had to clean her plate before she could have dessert. My mom has never touched another parsnip since moving out.

As a result of memories like that, my mom instituted a family rule. My brother and I just had to try those foods we didn’t like each time they came around (the theory was eventually we would like them).

It is possible I was just too much of a hungry growing kid to care too much what I ate, but I did come through my childhood liking almost every food I tasted.

These days, the kids I meet are even more likely to be suspicious of unfamiliar tastes, at least in the savoury department.

The sweets on the other hand, are pretty much universally loved. Some things don’t change from one generation to the next, I guess. Popsicles will always be popular. Maybe at home we could use some sweet flavours to get them ready for more food adventures while away — at camp, or even a friend’s house for lunch.

My theory on this topic is that with so many more choices today, it is easier for kids to be picky. I have never hear of anyone being made to stay at the table to clean their plate. In addition, kids are more used to processed foods that tend to taste a bit sweeter so of course, less sweet things are harder to like.

But it is not a case of kids not liking flavour, For example, one of the most popular foods we have served at Girl Guide camps is Caesar salad. I don’t know that they would have chosen garlic-flavoured lollipops, but I do know that my hubbie’s practice of taking a flavour kids like and using it in other dishes seems to be successful most of the time.

(Next time, I will make sure I prepare a pot of the pasta with the leftover garlic bread-butter for those girls who don’t like tomato sauce.)

Another flavour I know many kids enjoy is balsamic vinegar. You don’t have to serve them a store-bought salad dressing, just a bit of balsamic drizzled over the veggies with your favourite oil will do nicely. Balsamic vinegar reduction is also a tasty sauce for chicken or salmon (a change from barbecue sauce).

You can even pour it over strawberries as a fun twist on dessert.

I know packaged foods offer the grown-ups a chance to provide something interesting for the kids without having to spend so much time preparing it. But perhaps we can mix up the prepared ingredients and the ones that come “as they are."

Once at camp, the Guides did a great job of packing their own lunches from a table full of ingredients and they also managed to get themselves a pretty healthy meal, too. We could even take it a step further.

I wonder what would happen if we packed their lunch and they packed ours?

The thing that struck me about my mom’s horrible parsnip memory was that food (like life) should be fun. When you are a part of the process, things are almost always more fun.

If the only thing you have to do is unwrap a package, then where’s the fun in that? It’s almost as boring as parsnips.