Photo: Contributed

The news is full of items on all the trends about food and eating – Slow Food, the Food Revolution, the 100 Mile Diet – but does any of it really make a difference?

In the grand scheme of things, is it better if I support the local farmer growing something here instead of supporting someone who can grow the same thing more easily farther away?

If I am healthy, what difference does it make if a family somewhere in the U.S. or elsewhere in the world is unhealthy from obesity, or from mal-nourishment? How responsible are we for the world? (Are you feeling guilty? Is your morning bagel getting stuck in your craw?)

I don’t mean to sound callous; I just wanted to get your attention. I was thinking that with Earth Day approaching, it is a good time to stop and think just how much we want to do to support our planet and its fellow inhabitants.

I am a big believer in consistency – even if you only want to commit to a small amount of effort, if it happens consistently, that speaks volumes. I also believe that we should be honest with ourselves, and we should be selfish about enjoying our own lives.

Don’t say you want to save the planet for your kids – do it so that you can breathe easier tomorrow. Then, your kids will know you mean it.

Does that mean we should eat dirt on Earth Day? Well, a bit of dirt wouldn’t hurt… like the dirt on the carrots you can buy at the Kelowna Farmer’s Market, open now for the season. I think they taste better with a bit of dirt still on them.

Let’s face it, fresh garden carrots taste better any way you eat them, dirty or not. I wonder if people were mass-produced like some veggies, would they lose their character too? I think I remember reading about that in a sci-fi novel years ago.

It probably isn’t the best day to visit a fast food joint. Something about eating processed food, even if it is now in a recyclable container, seems to go against the grain of the event. Perhaps you could work on eating meals from around the world next week.

That could be fun! Not local, but fun.

If local is your thing, maybe visiting a locally owned restaurant would do the trick, even if it served ethnic food from another place. Maybe just thinking about the food, enjoying the bounty, is the thing to do.

If we just take a drink of water, breathe in the air, feel the sun on our faces and the grass between our toes, that might be enough to remind us of all that we have. In the 40-odd years since Earth Day was started, we don’t seem to be making great progress in improving.

But then, don’t they say that life begins at 40?